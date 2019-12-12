West Point-Beemer's Figueroa is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Katy Figueroa of the West Point-Beemer wrestling team.
In back to back all girl tournaments at Nebraska City & Cedar Bluffs on Friday & Saturday, the senior went 6-0. Figueroa’s six victories were all by pin in the first period. Her average match time for all six matches was 29 seconds. Figueroa has competed in Des Moines in the Midwest AAU Nationals and Orlando in the Disney National AAU Tournament. She has been a Nebraska Girls AAU Dual team member the last two summers with National All-American status both years. Figueroa was nominated by coach Ray Maxwell. Congratulations to Katy Figueroa of the West Point-Beemer wrestling team, she is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.