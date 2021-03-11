BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
NSAA State Championship
First Round
Class B
Beatrice 49, Elkhorn Mount Michael 39
Waverly 41, Omaha Skutt Catholic 40
Class C1
Adams Central 63, St. Paul 56, OT
Auburn 51, Pierce 28
Omaha Concordia 66, Milford 54
Wayne 59, Kearney Catholic 52
Class C2
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 59, Bridgeport 43
Grand Island Central Catholic 58, Tri County 29
Hartington Cedar Catholic 40, Freeman 37
Yutan 63, Chase County 43
Class D1
Burwell 53, Central Valley 45
Howells/Dodge 68, Walthill 49
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 49, Southern Valley 43
North Platte St. Patrick's 59, Ansley-Litchfield 47
Class D2
Falls City Sacred Heart 49, Mullen 47
Humphrey St. Francis 49, Wynot 41
Parkview Christian 71, Loomis 54
St. Mary's 62, Osceola 50