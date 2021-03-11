NSAA Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

NSAA State Championship

First Round

Class B

Beatrice 49, Elkhorn Mount Michael 39

Waverly 41, Omaha Skutt Catholic 40

Class C1

Adams Central 63, St. Paul 56, OT

Auburn 51, Pierce 28

Omaha Concordia 66, Milford 54

Wayne 59, Kearney Catholic 52

Class C2

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 59, Bridgeport 43

Grand Island Central Catholic 58, Tri County 29

Hartington Cedar Catholic 40, Freeman 37

Yutan 63, Chase County 43

Class D1

Burwell 53, Central Valley 45

Howells/Dodge 68, Walthill 49

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 49, Southern Valley 43

North Platte St. Patrick's 59, Ansley-Litchfield 47

Class D2

Falls City Sacred Heart 49, Mullen 47

Humphrey St. Francis 49, Wynot 41

Parkview Christian 71, Loomis 54

St. Mary's 62, Osceola 50

