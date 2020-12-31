Wednesday's High School Basketball Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bertrand 67, Franklin 29

Diller-Odell 73, Meridian 21

Amherst Holiday Tournament=

Amherst 60, Hastings St. Cecilia 56

Kearney Catholic 71, York 47

Arapahoe Holiday Tournament=

Blue Hill 59, Arapahoe 45

North Platte St. Patrick's 68, Wauneta-Palisade 27

Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament=

Ashland-Greenwood 64, Archbishop Bergan 49

Omaha Roncalli 68, Plattsmouth 48

Battle Creek Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Norfolk Catholic 61, Battle Creek 54

Consolation=

Ainsworth 56, Elkhorn Valley 39

Beatrice Holiday Tournament=

Beatrice 49, North Platte 37

Platteview 59, Elkhorn 54

Brady Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Maywood-Hayes Center 52, Anselmo-Merna 47

Consolation=

Hitchcock County 74, Brady 29

Central Valley Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Ansley-Litchfield 73, Central Valley 67

Third Place=

Heartland Lutheran 33, Giltner 22

Chadron Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Chadron 68, Custer, S.D. 51

Consolation=

Hemingford 54, Valentine 42

Creighton Holiday Tournament=

Bloomfield 45, Wausa 34

Creighton 66, Boyd County 38

David City Holiday Tournament=

Aquinas 63, Palmyra 33

Douglas County West 74, David City 29

Doane Holiday Tournament=

Grand Island Northwest 57, Savannah, Mo. 44

Omaha Skutt Catholic 69, Crete 23

East Butler Holiday Tournament=

Friend 53, East Butler 35

Fort Calhoun Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Fort Calhoun 48, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 45

Freeman Holiday Tournament=

Falls City Sacred Heart 41, Freeman 39

Nebraska City Lourdes 56, Syracuse 49

GICC Holiday Tournament=

Sutton 65, Fullerton 25

Hastings Tournament=

Hastings 54, Scottsbluff 53

Heartland Athletic Conference=

Fremont 50, Columbus 41

Grand Island 52, Southwest 48

Lincoln North Star 80, Kearney 69

Lincoln Pius X 47, Lincoln East 43

Lincoln Southeast 63, Lincoln Northeast 60

Norfolk 76, Lincoln High 71

Hershey Holiday Tournament=

Gering 58, Gothenburg 48

Hershey 52, Lawrence-Nelson 42

HTRS Holiday Tournament=

Deshler 56, Pawnee City 29

Lakeview Holiday Tournament=

Columbus Scotus 59, Twin River 50

Schuyler 49, Columbus Lakeview 30

Lincoln Lutheran Holiday Tournament=

Lincoln Lutheran 56, Fairbury 40

Louisville Holiday Tournament=

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 66, Louisville 63

Nebraska City 61, Ralston 53

Malcolm Holiday Tournament=

Centennial 44, Malcolm 39

Oakland-Craig 50, Wilber-Clatonia 38

Mead Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Mead 56, Howells/Dodge 37

Consolation=

Osceola 75, Cornerstone Christian 34

Metro Holiday Tournament=

Consolation=

Elkhorn South 52, Omaha South 34

Gretna 55, Bellevue East 51

Millard South 72, Omaha Northwest 38

Omaha North 76, Omaha Bryan 43

Quarterfinal=

Millard North 73, Papillion-LaVista 62

Millard West 69, Bellevue West 56

Omaha Central 63, Papillion-LaVista South 56, OT

Omaha Creighton Prep 61, Omaha Westside 57

Minden Holiday Tournament=

Burwell 53, Loomis 48

Minden 78, Axtell 49

North Bend Central Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

North Bend Central 59, Omaha Concordia 56

Consolation=

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 53, Guardian Angels 36

O'Neill Holiday Tournament=

St. Paul 42, O'Neill 33

Randolph Holiday Tournament=

Osmond 44, Stuart 29

Randolph 64, Winside 25

Runza Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Milford 66, Central City 61

Fifth Place=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 46, Wood River 42, OT

Seventh Place=

Superior 59, Sandy Creek 50

Third Place=

Cross County 53, Cozad 39

Shelby Rising City Tournament=

Third Place=

Shelby/Rising City 56, Fillmore Central 52

Shelby-Rising City Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Arcadia-Loup City 30, Clarkson/Leigh 29

Sidney Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Mitchell 68, McCook 49

Fifth Place=

Chase County 36, Gordon/Rushville 31

Third Place=

Sidney 57, Ord 45

Silver Lake Holiday Tournament=

Parkview Christian 71, Shelton 56

Silver Lake 42, Exeter/Milligan 40

South Platte Holiday Tournament=

Dundy County-Stratton 82, Cambridge 47

South Platte 56, Crawford 32

Stanton Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Lutheran High Northeast 65, Stanton 37

Consolation=

Hartington-Newcastle 53, West Holt 46

Summerland Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Walthill 91, Tri County Northeast 52

Consolation=

Summerland, British Columbia 42, CWC 19

Thayer Central Holiday Tournament=

Johnson County Central 61, Thayer Central 51

Southern 58, Nebraska Christian 34

Verdigre Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

St. Mary's 70, Niobrara/Verdigre 31

Third Place=

Plainview 52, St. Edward 34

Wahoo Holiday Tournament=

Bishop Neumann 56, Seward 47

Wahoo 89, Elkhorn North 77

Wayne Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Homer 60, Winnebago 57

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 64, Pierce 41

Semifinal=

Auburn 47, Wayne 38

Pierce 52, Hartington Cedar Catholic 46

Weeping Water Holiday Tournament=

Pool A=

Championship=

Conestoga 62, Falls City 58

Consolation=

Johnson-Brock 56, Lewiston 42

Pool B=

Championship=

Raymond Central 42, Sterling 33

Consolation=

Weeping Water 53, Dorchester 22

Wilcox-Hildreth Holiday Tournament=

Kenesaw 76, Hampton 32

Wilcox-Hildreth 50, Harvard 37

Wisner-Pilger Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Wakefield 59, Ponca 44

Consolation=

Wisner-Pilger 57, Neligh-Oakdale 51

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Diller-Odell 60, Meridian 40

Franklin 41, Bertrand 29

Amherst Holiday Tournament=

Hastings St. Cecilia 74, Amherst 30

York 53, Kearney Catholic 33

Arapahoe Holiday Tournament=

Blue Hill 43, Arapahoe 24

North Platte St. Patrick's 56, Wauneta-Palisade 44

Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament=

Archbishop Bergan 42, Ashland-Greenwood 35

Omaha Roncalli 45, Plattsmouth 28

Battle Creek Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Norfolk Catholic 45, Ainsworth 32

Consolation=

Battle Creek 60, Elkhorn Valley 34

Beatrice Holiday Tournament=

Beatrice 41, North Platte 28

Elkhorn 68, Platteview 41

Brady Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Anselmo-Merna 46, Maywood-Hayes Center 37

Consolation=

Hitchcock County 34, Brady 28

Central Valley Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Central Valley 44, Ansley-Litchfield 40

Third Place=

Heartland Lutheran 37, Giltner 25

Chadron Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Chadron 43, Valentine 19

Consolation=

Custer, S.D. 46, Hemingford 41

Creighton Holiday Tournament=

Bloomfield 55, Wausa 48

Boyd County 42, Creighton 35

David City Holiday Tournament=

Aquinas 28, Palmyra 18

David City 67, Douglas County West 42

Doane Holiday Tournament=

Crete 35, Omaha Skutt Catholic 32

Maryville, Mo. 58, Grand Island Northwest 31

East Butler Holiday Tournament=

East Butler 62, Friend 28

High Plains Community 52, Cedar Bluffs 20

Fort Calhoun Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Elmwood-Murdock 43, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 30

Consolation=

Logan View 44, Fort Calhoun 23

Freeman Holiday Tournament=

Falls City Sacred Heart 54, Freeman 20

Syracuse 48, Nebraska City Lourdes 43

GICC Holiday Tournament=

Fullerton 55, Sutton 35

Gross Catholic Holiday Tournament=

Blair 47, Omaha Gross Catholic 45

Hastings Holiday Tournament=

Bennington 44, Hastings 38

Scottsbluff 50, Lexington 35

Heartland Athletic Conference=

Columbus 44, Lincoln Northeast 38

Fremont 60, Lincoln North Star 43

Lincoln High 74, Lincoln East 63

Lincoln Pius X 69, Norfolk 29

Lincoln Southeast 56, Grand Island 16

Lincoln Southwest 43, Kearney 30

Hershey Holiday Tournament=

Gering 55, Gothenburg 50

Hershey 62, Lawrence-Nelson 20

HTRS Holiday Tournament=

Deshler 36, Pawnee City 31

Lakeview Holiday Tournament=

Columbus Lakeview 67, Schuyler 11

Columbus Scotus 64, Twin River 18

Lincoln Lutheran Holiday Tournament=

Lincoln Lutheran 56, Fairbury 40

Louisville Holiday Tournament=

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 53, Louisville 37

Nebraska City 53, Ralston 20

Malcolm Holiday Tournament=

Malcolm 50, Centennial 38

Wilber-Clatonia 57, Oakland-Craig 14

Mead Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Howells/Dodge 60, Mead 15

Consolation=

Osceola 72, Cornerstone Christian 31

Metro Holiday Tournament=

Consolation=

Bellevue East 41, Millard West 38

Bellevue West 65, Omaha North 33

Elkhorn South 37, Papillion-LaVista South 33

Papillion-LaVista 68, Omaha Northwest 60

Quarterfinal=

Gretna 42, Millard North 36

Millard South 72, Omaha Marian 55

Omaha Central 58, Omaha Benson 50

Omaha Westside 52, Omaha Burke 40

Minden Holiday Tournament=

Loomis 44, Burwell 28

Minden 65, Axtell 29

North Bend Central Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

North Bend Central 61, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 39

Consolation=

Guardian Angels 67, Omaha Concordia 21

O'Neill Holiday Tournament=

O'Neill 55, St. Paul 23

Randolph Holiday Tournament=

Osmond 42, Stuart 37

Randolph 38, Winside 23

Runza Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Wood River 51, Cross County 46

Fifth Place=

Superior 49, Cozad 35

Seventh Place=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 52, Sandy Creek 13

Third Place=

Milford 56, Central City 41

Shelby Rising City Tournament=

Championship=

Clarkson/Leigh 57, Arcadia-Loup City 43

Third Place=

Fillmore Central 65, Shelby/Rising City 28

Sidney Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Ord 50, Sidney 41

Fifth Place=

Gordon/Rushville 44, Mitchell 40

Third Place=

McCook 59, Chase County 38

Silver Lake Holiday Tournament=

Exeter/Milligan 40, Silver Lake 17

Shelton 52, Parkview Christian 30

South Platte Holiday Tournament=

Cambridge 48, Dundy County-Stratton 41

South Platte 65, Crawford 29

Stanton Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Stanton 55, Lutheran High Northeast 28

Consolation=

Hartington-Newcastle 34, West Holt 32

Summerland Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

CWC 42, Summerland, British Columbia 27

Consolation=

Tri County Northeast 62, Walthill 22

Thayer Central Holiday Tournament=

Nebraska Christian 49, Southern 48

Thayer Central 46, Johnson County Central 22

Verdigre Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Plainview 58, Niobrara/Verdigre 56

Third Place=

St. Mary's 58, St. Edward 11

Wahoo Holiday Tournament=

Elkhorn North 60, Wahoo 40

Seward 46, Bishop Neumann 40

Wayne Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Hartington Cedar Catholic 40, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 23

Winnebago 52, Homer 49

Semifinal=

Auburn 43, Wayne 25

Pierce 57, Pender 31

Weeping Water Holiday Tournament=

Pool B=

Championship=

Weeping Water 51, Sterling 42

Consolation=

Raymond Central 37, Dorchester 30

Wilcox-Hildreth Holiday Tournament=

Kenesaw 47, Hampton 39

Wilcox-Hildreth 37, Harvard 23

Wisner-Pilger Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Ponca 67, Wakefield 52

Consolation=

Wisner-Pilger 50, Neligh-Oakdale 39

