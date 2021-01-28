Wednesday's High School Basketball Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Marty Indian, S.D. 82, Omaha Nation 55

Centennial Conference Tournament=

Aquinas 51, Columbus Scotus 35

Hastings St. Cecilia 54, Boys Town 50

Lincoln Lutheran 58, Bishop Neumann 42

Central Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Holdrege 60, Columbus Lakeview 57

Seward 63, Lexington 48

Cross Roads Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 54, High Plains Community 17

East Butler 51, Exeter/Milligan 45

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Bennington 61, Blair 30

Elkhorn 65, Elkhorn North 38

MNAC Conference Tournament=

Second Round=

Anselmo-Merna 50, South Loup 45

Mullen 69, Brady 37

Sandhills Valley 73, Arthur County 40

Sandhills/Thedford 52, Hyannis 49

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament=

Ashland-Greenwood 49, Louisville 40

Douglas County West 54, Fort Calhoun 52

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 53, Arlington 43

Yutan 55, Conestoga 37

RPAC Conference Tournament=

East Division=

Consolation=

Alma 62, Southwest 40

Second Round=

Medicine Valley 50, Bertrand 34

Southern Valley 55, Cambridge 49

West Division=

Consolation=

Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Wauneta-Palisade 44

Second Round=

Dundy County-Stratton 60, Maxwell 56

Paxton 47, Wallace 22

Southwest Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Cozad 57, Ainsworth 44

Gothenburg 60, Broken Bow 58, OT

McCook 60, Minden 53

Ogallala 77, Valentine 25

Trailblazer Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Beatrice 77, Ralston 51

Plattsmouth 53, Nebraska City 48

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Marty Indian, S.D. 67, Omaha Nation 35

Centennial Conference Tournament=

Bishop Neumann 68, Aquinas 42

Kearney Catholic 54, Omaha Concordia 36

Central Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Aurora 60, Schuyler 6

Holdrege 46, Columbus Lakeview 37

Seward 57, Lexington 54

Cross Roads Conference Tournament=

First Round=

East Butler 42, High Plains Community 28

McCool Junction 39, Nebraska Lutheran 24

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Bennington 44, Waverly 26

Blair 50, Elkhorn 44

MNAC Conference Tournament=

Second Round=

Anselmo-Merna 40, Twin Loup 19

Mullen 60, Sandhills Valley 23

Sandhills/Thedford 35, Arthur County 24

South Loup 48, Cody-Kilgore 31

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament=

Ashland-Greenwood 55, Douglas County West 50

Louisville 63, Arlington 32

Syracuse 50, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 26

Yutan 48, Fort Calhoun 31

Southwest Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Ainsworth 48, Valentine 26

Broken Bow 63, Cozad 26

Gothenburg 49, Minden 35

Ogallala 47, McCook 37

Nebraska City 48, Plattsmouth 32

Platteview 66, Ralston 31

Tags

In other news

Northeast Hawks women's hoops beats Iowa Lakes CC on the road

Northeast Hawks women's hoops beats Iowa Lakes CC on the road

Patricija Peric (Zagreb, Croatia) tallied 20 points and the Northeast Community College women’s basketball team shot a blistering 66 percent from the field to defeat NJCAA DII No. 11 Iowa Lakes Community College, 67-55 at Laker Gymnasium in Estherville, Iowa. 

Northeast Hawks men's basketball falls at Iowa Lakes CC

Northeast Hawks men's basketball falls at Iowa Lakes CC

Despite out scoring Iowa Lakes Community College in the second half, the Northeast Community College men’s basketball team got off to a slow start and ultimately fell to the Lakers, 77-64 at the Laker Gymnasium in Estherville, Iowa. 

Creighton men's basketball rallies past Seton Hall

Creighton men's basketball rallies past Seton Hall

Mitch Ballock hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 41 seconds to play to cap a season-high 29-point performance and 17th ranked Creighton overcame a 16-point second-half deficit to beat Seton Hall 85-81 last night in Newark, New Jersey. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, January 28, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, January 28, 2021

A person familiar with the hiring tells The Associated Press that David Culley has become the new head coach of the Houston Texans.  It will be the first head coaching job for the 65-year-old Culley, who has worked as an assistant for the Baltimore Ravens since 2019.  He becomes the fourth c…

Nebraska softball's Edwards honored

Nebraska softball's Edwards honored

Nebraska softball senior outfielder Tristen Edwards was one of 50 players nationally named to the 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Watch List.