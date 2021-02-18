BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Wednesday's High School Basketball Scoreboard
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Jamie Janke of the Class ‘A’ State Champion Wayne bowling team.
The Norfolk High wrestling team currently sits in fifth place after the first day of the Class 'A' Wrestling State Championships at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Kate Cain matched a career-high with 22 points, Isabelle Bourne had 21 points and a career-best 17 rebounds, and Nebraska pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat 24th ranked home-team Northwestern 71-64.
Eric Ayala scored 17 of his career-high 24 points in the first half and home-team Maryland beat Nebraska 79-71 to sweep the regular-season series on consecutive nights.
Two people familiar with the situation tell The Associated Press that San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has agreed to a 14-year, $340 million package that will keep the electrifying shortstop under contract until he's 35. It will be the longest contract signed in Major League Ba…
The Northeast Community College softball team was finally able to get back on the field after a 347-day layoff.
Following extensive consultation with the Irish government, medical authorities and the administrative staffs at Nebraska and Illinois, the 2021 season-opening football game scheduled for Aug. 28 between the two schools will not be played in Dublin, Ireland, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.