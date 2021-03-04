NSAA Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

NSAA State Championship

First Round

Class B

Elkhorn North 35, Omaha Gross Catholic 28

Scottsbluff 34, Crete 20

Class C1

Hastings St. Cecilia 54, Syracuse 32

Lincoln Lutheran 53, Sidney 20

North Bend Central 50, Broken Bow 29

Winnebago 48, Guardian Angels 46

Class C2

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 62, Wood River 41

Bridgeport 66, Nebraska City Lourdes 48

Crofton 62, Centennial 37

Ponca 59, Guardian Angels 45

Class D1

Archbishop Bergan 50, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 42

Hartington Cedar Catholic 46, South Platte 37

Pleasanton 52, Elmwood-Murdock 32

Weeping Water 55, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 45

Class D2

Falls City Sacred Heart 42, Maywood-Hayes Center 31

Humphrey St. Francis 73, Sterling 41

Mullen 53, Exeter/Milligan 30

Wynot 49, CWC 39

Tags

In other news