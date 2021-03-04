GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
NSAA State Championship
First Round
Class B
Elkhorn North 35, Omaha Gross Catholic 28
Scottsbluff 34, Crete 20
Class C1
Hastings St. Cecilia 54, Syracuse 32
Lincoln Lutheran 53, Sidney 20
North Bend Central 50, Broken Bow 29
Winnebago 48, Guardian Angels 46
Class C2
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 62, Wood River 41
Bridgeport 66, Nebraska City Lourdes 48
Crofton 62, Centennial 37
Ponca 59, Guardian Angels 45
Class D1
Archbishop Bergan 50, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 42
Hartington Cedar Catholic 46, South Platte 37
Pleasanton 52, Elmwood-Murdock 32
Weeping Water 55, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 45
Class D2
Falls City Sacred Heart 42, Maywood-Hayes Center 31
Humphrey St. Francis 73, Sterling 41
Mullen 53, Exeter/Milligan 30
Wynot 49, CWC 39