Wednesday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class C-1=

District C1-12=

Mitchell 58, Chadron 47

Ogallala 44, Gordon/Rushville 37

Class C-2=

District C2-10=

Amherst 78, Hi-Line 43

Cambridge 51, Alma 33

Class D-1=

District D1-9=

Elm Creek 63, Bertrand 60

Southern Valley 66, Overton 34

District D1-12=

Paxton 71, Creek Valley 26

Wauneta-Palisade 63, Garden County 35

Class D-2=

District D2-9=

Loomis 66, Wilcox-Hildreth 21

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 66, Southwest 44

District D2-11=

Hyannis 44, Potter-Dix 37

District D2-12=

Crawford 50, Hay Springs 45

Sioux County 49, Cody-Kilgore 31

Tags

In other news

Wayne State women's basketball campaign reaches end of road

Wayne State women's basketball campaign reaches end of road

St. Cloud State opened the second half with a 12-0 run in less than 2:30 as the host Huskies defeated Wayne State College 75-62 Wednesday evening in the opening round of the NSIC Sanford Health Women’s Basketball Tournament at Halenbeck Hall in St. Cloud, Minnesota. 

Wayne State men's basketball season comes to end

Wayne State men's basketball season comes to end

MSU Moorhead scored six unanswered points in the final two minutes to snap a 62-62 tie as the Dragons rallied late for a 69-65 win over Wayne State in the opening round of the NSIC Sanford Health Men’s Basketball Tournament Wednesday evening at Nemzek Fieldhouse in Moorhead, Minnesota. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, February 27, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, February 27, 2020

Collin Sexton scored 28 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers routed Philadelphia 108-94 last night after 76ers center Joel Embiid left in the first quarter because of a sprained left shoulder.  The 76ers, already playing without All-Star guard Ben Simmons, never led against the team with the w…