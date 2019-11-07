Wednesday' High School Football Scoreboard

 PREP FOOTBALL(equals)

 

    

     Class D1(equals)

 

     Second Round(equals)

 

     Arcadia-Loup City 72, Sutherland 14

 

     Burwell 50, Elm Creek 13

 

     Cambridge 62, Neligh-Oakdale 14

 

     Cross County 20, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 6

 

     Dundy County-Stratton 20, Fullerton 18

 

     Howells/Dodge 56, Lutheran High Northeast 22

 

     Osceola-High Plains 46, Creighton 32

 

     Tri County 68, Elmwood-Murdock 8

 

     Class D2(equals)

 

     Second Round(equals)

 

     Bloomfield 50, Hartington-Newcastle 20

 

     Central Valley 50, Elwood 24

 

     Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Clarkson/Leigh 6

 

     Humphrey St. Francis 60, Lawrence-Nelson 14

 

     Overton 36, Garden County 12

 

     Plainview 36, Johnson-Brock 28

 

     Pleasanton 27, Kenesaw 14

 

     Twin Loup 36, Mullen 14

Husker volleyball sweeps Northwestern

The seventh ranked Nebraska volleyball team shut down Northwestern in a 25-18, 25-7, 25-18 sweep last night in front of a crowd of over 8,000 fans at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, November 7, 2019

