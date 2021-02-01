Wayne State's Norling honored again by NSIC

Wayne State senior forward Erin Norling was named the NSIC South Division Women’s Basketball Player of the Week following her performances in two home games against Winona State over the weekend.
It’s the second straight week, third time this season and fifth time in her Wildcat career that Norling has collected NSIC South Division Player of the Week honors. Norling, a 5’11 senior forward from Minnesota, averaged 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, three steals and 2.5 assists per game against Winona State over the weekend. Wayne State, 5-5 on the season and 4-4 in the NSIC South Division, is scheduled to visit Sioux Falls Friday at 6:00 and Saturday at 4:00 for NSIC South Division games in Sioux Falls.