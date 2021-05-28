Wayne State's Mckenzie Scheil collects All-American honors with second place finish in hammer throw at NCAA Division II Championships

Wayne State junior thrower Mckenzie Scheil earned All-American honors with a second place finish while teammate Jadin Wagner placed 15th in the hammer throw yesterday at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships held in Allendale, Michigan.
Scheil, a graduate from Fillmore Central HS, recorded a top mark of 193’ 10” on her final attempt in prelims to have the second-best throw heading into finals. She had three solid marks in the finals of 189’ 0”, 190’ 7” and 189’ 7”, but could not overcome the top throw recorded by Grand Valley State’s Judith Essemiah at 205’ 5”. It’s the second time that Scheil has earned All-American honors in the hammer throw after placing seventh at the 2019 Division II Championships. She will compete again Saturday at 4:00 in the shot put. Jadin Wagner, a junior from Iowa, recorded three marks in prelims. Her best throw came on the second attempt at 171’ 11” with other marks of 163’ 6” and 161’ 6” for a 15th place finish in the event.