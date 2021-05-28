Wayne State's Mckenzie Scheil collects All-American honors with second place finish in hammer throw at NCAA Division II Championships

Wayne State junior thrower Mckenzie Scheil earned All-American honors with a second place finish while teammate Jadin Wagner placed 15th in the hammer throw yesterday at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships held in Allendale, Michigan. 

Scheil, a graduate from Fillmore Central HS, recorded a top mark of 193’ 10” on her final attempt in prelims to have the second-best throw heading into finals.  She had three solid marks in the finals of 189’ 0”, 190’ 7” and 189’ 7”, but could not overcome the top throw recorded by Grand Valley State’s Judith Essemiah at 205’ 5”.  It’s the second time that Scheil has earned All-American honors in the hammer throw after placing seventh at the 2019 Division II Championships.  She will compete again Saturday at 4:00 in the shot put.  Jadin Wagner, a junior from Iowa, recorded three marks in prelims.  Her best throw came on the second attempt at 171’ 11” with other marks of 163’ 6” and 161’ 6” for a 15th place finish in the event.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, May 28, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, May 28, 2021

The Los Angeles Lakers celebrated their first home playoff game in more than eight years with a 109-95 victory over the Phoenix Suns.  Anthony Davis and LeBron James continued to round back into shape after both missed significant action in the second half of the regular season.  Davis finis…

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, May 27, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, May 27, 2021

The Philadelphia 76ers are up 2-0 in their NBA opening-round series after clobbering the Washington Wizards, 120-95.  Ben Simmons had 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, one game after becoming the sixth player in league history to record 15 boards and 15 assists.  Joel Embiid also h…