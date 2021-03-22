Wayne State's Janssen receives honor

Wayne State College junior forward Jordan Janssen was named to the NABC (National Association of Basketball Coaches) 2021 Coaches’ Division II All-Central Region First Team announced Monday morning by the coaches association in Kansas City, Missouri. 

 

Janssen, a 6-7 forward from Lincoln East HS, led the Wildcats in scoring and rebounding this season producing 16.0 points (12th-NSIC) and 9.8 rebounds (3rd-NSIC) per contest.  He was named the NSIC South Division Player of the Year and was selected All-NSIC First Team South Division for a second straight season after helping the Wildcats win the NSIC South Division title while advancing to the NCAA Division II National Tournament for the first time in 21 years.  Janssen scored double figures in 17 of 18 games and had 10 double-doubles, which is tied for fourth in NCAA Division II this season.  Janssen was named NSIC South Division Player of the Week three times this season for the Wildcats and also tied for sixth in the NSIC in blocked shots per game (1.4), sixth in field goal percentage (.523) and tied for 11th in assists per game (3.3).  Over the last 2 ½ seasons, Janssen has scored double figures in 55 of his last 57 games including 17 straight.  He accounted for a career-high 29 points and 14 rebounds vs. Minnesota State (1/16/21) and had 23 points with a season-best 16 rebounds vs. Upper Iowa on 1/22/21.  Wayne State finished this season with an 11-7 overall record and 10-4 mark in the NSIC South Division.  The Wildcats won the NSIC South Division title for a second time in three seasons and advanced to the NCAA Division II Central Regional Tournament before falling to MSU Moorhead 84-72. 

The fifth-seeded and 19th ranked Creighton men’s basketball team is in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in the last decade and seeks its first trip to the Sweet 16 since 1974 when it meets 13th-seeded Ohio this evening at 5:10 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. …

Senior designated hitter Bryce Bisenius went 2 for 5 with four RBI that included a mammoth two-run homer to spark an eight-run sixth inning leading Wayne State in an 8-2 win over Northern State Sunday afternoon in Northern Sun Conference baseball at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex in Wayne…

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Cooper Whitt (Knoxville, Tenn.) hit a walk-off RBI single that gave the Northeast Community College baseball team a 10-9 victory over (RV) North Iowa Area Community College on Sunday at Veterans Memorial Park in Norfolk. 