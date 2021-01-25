Wayne State's Janssen & Norling honored by the NSIC

Wayne State junior Jordan Janssen was named the Northern Sun Conference Men’s Basketball South Division Player of the Week for the third straight week Monday following his performances in two Wildcat home games against Upper Iowa over the weekend.

It’s the fifth time in his Wildcat career that Janssen has been selected NSIC South Division Player of the Week.  Janssen, a 6’7 forward from Lincoln, averaged a double-double for the second straight weekend with 17.5 points and 13 rebounds per game in a home split vs. Upper Iowa.  For the second time this season and fourth in her career, Wayne State senior forward Erin Norling was named the NSIC South Division Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.  Norling, a 5’11 senior forward from Minnesota, averaged 18 points and 10.5 rebounds per game in NSIC South Division road wins over the weekend at Upper Iowa.

