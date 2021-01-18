Wayne State's Janssen named NSIC Men's Basketball South Division Player of the Week for second week in a row

For the second straight week,Wayne State College junior Jordan Janssen was named the Northern Sun Conference Men’s Basketball South Division Player of the Week following his performance in two Wildcat home games against Minnesota State over the weekend.
The NSIC made the announcement Monday morning as Janssen wins the honor for the second time this season and fourth time in his Wildcat career. A 6-7 forward from Lincoln (East HS), Janssen averaged 21.5 points and 11.0 rebounds per game in Friday’s 85-68 win and Saturday’s 80-77 loss to Minnesota State in NSIC South Division games played at Rice Auditorium. Janssen recorded his 29th career double-double Saturday with a career-high 29 points and 14 rebounds while scoring his 1,000th-career point against the Mavericks. He also had 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists in Friday’s 85-68 win over MSU. Janssen is the 36th player in school history to reach 1,000 points. For the weekend, Janssen shot 61.3 percent from the field making 19 of 31 shots. This season, Janssen is averaging ranks third in the NSIC in scoring (18.8) and leads the league in rebounding (9.3) after six games. He is seventh in the NSIC in field goal percentage (.561) and is tied for 10th in assists per game (3.0). Wayne State, 3-3 overall and 3-1 in the NSIC South Division, hosts Upper Iowa Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. in Rice Auditorium.