Wayne State's Cade Kalkowski 12th in hammer throw at NCAA Division II Track/Field Championships - Second Team All-American

Wayne State senior thrower Cade Kalkowski placed twelfth in the hammer throw today at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Allendale, Michigan.
With his finish, he earned Second Team All-American honors. Kalkowski, a graduate of Niobrara, fouled on his first attempt, and posted a mark of 197’ 5” on his second throw in prelims followed by a foul on his third and final attempt. He entered nationals ranked eighth in NCAA Division II with a top regular season mark of 215’ 0” at the Sioux City Relays April 16th. It was the third time that Kalkowski was a national qualifier for the Wildcats in the hammer throw. He was a three-time NSIC champion in the event.