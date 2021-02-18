Wayne State women's golf tenth in NSIC Preseason Coaches Poll

The Wayne State College women’s golf team was picked to finish 10th in the 2021 NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll released Thursday morning by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota while freshman Jazmine Taylor was listed as the Wildcat Golfer to Watch this season.
The Wildcat women’s golf program returns to competition this season after being suspended at the end of the 2012-13 campaign. WSC received 44 points in voting conducted by league coaches. Augustana edged Sioux Falls for the top spot in the coaches’ poll with the Vikings collected six first-place votes and 136 points followed by the Cougars in second at 130 points and five first-place votes. Minnesota State, the 2019 NSIC champion (2020 cancelled due to COVID-19), was third with 120 points and the remaining two first-place ballots. Concordia-St. Paul was fourth (109 pts) followed by Minot State in fifth at 97. Upper Iowa (81), Bemidji State (72), Southwest Minnesota State (66) and Winona State (58) followed with Wayne State 10th at 44 points. Rounding out the coaches’ poll were University of Mary (38), MSU Moorhead (37) and Minnesota Crookston (26). Jazmine Taylor, a 5’ 0” freshman from Omaha (Millard North HS), was selected as the Wildcat to Watch this season. Taylor was a four-time Class A state qualifier and two-time state medal winner for Millard North HS, helping her team to a third place finish at state during her senior season. She was a First Team All-Metro Conference selection as a junior and senior and earned All-Metro Conference honors all four years in high school, earning a school record 36 tournament medals in four years. Wayne State is scheduled to open the 2021 spring season in Litchfield, Arizona at the SMSU Spring Invite March 8th.