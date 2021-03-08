Wayne State women's golf in first competition for the first time in eight years

Competing for the first time in eight years, the Wayne State College women’s golf team shot an opening round 344 and sits in seventh place after the opening round of the Southwest Minnesota State University Spring Invitational played Monday at Wigwam Golf Course in Litchfield Park, Arizona.
The 344 score by the Wildcats is the fourth-best 18-hole round in program history. Westminster (Utah) is the team leader after the opening round with a 308, 11 shots ahead of second place Western New Mexico. Colorado Mesa is third at 324 followed by Nebraska-Kearney (330) and Chadron State (333) in the top five. Fort Lewis College is sixth at 343, one shot ahead of Wayne State’s 344 with South Dakota School of Mines eighth at 349. The top individual for the Wildcats was freshman Sophie Jansa (Sioux Falls O’Gorman HS), who shot 45-38 for an opening round 83. Abbey Kurmel, a freshman from Okemos, Michigan, followed with an 84 (42-42). Millard North freshman Jazmine Taylor recorded a round of 88 (47-41) followed by Bancroft sophomore Paige Peters with an 89 (42-47) and freshman Tricia Hemann (Chanhassen, Minnesota) shooting a 93 (48-45). The second and final day of the SMSU Spring Invite will be played Tuesday morning in Arizona.