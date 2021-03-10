Wayne State women's golf finishes sixth at SMSU Spring Invite

The Wayne State College women’s golf team set a single day school record with a team score of 339 and moved up one spot to finish sixth at the season opening SMSU Spring Invite that wrapped up Tuesday afternoon at Wigwam Golf Course in Litchfield Park, Arizona.
Competing for the first time in eight years, the youthful Wildcat squad (four freshmen and one sophomore) shot a new school record 339 in just its second day of competition to edge the previous school mark of 340 set in 2010 at Prairie Green Golf Course in Sioux Falls and in 2007 at Pioneers Golf Course in Lincoln. Westminster of Utah won the two-day tournament with a 612 (308-304), 18 shots ahead of second place Colorado Mesa at 630 (324-306). Western New Mexico was third at 642 followed by Chadron State (654) and Nebraska-Kearney (657) in the top five. Wayne State was sixth with round of 344 and 339 for a two-day total of 683, one shot better than Fort Lewis College at 684 (343-341), while South Dakota School of Mines finished eighth at 702. The top finisher for the Wildcats was Sophie Jansa, a freshman from Sioux Falls (SD) O’Gorman HS, who tied for 14th overall out of 53 players with a 163 shooting rounds of 83 and 80. Abby Kurmel, a freshman from Okemos, Michigan, was next at 171 (84-87) to tie for 30th overall. Three other Wildcat players each tied for 37th overall with two day totals of 177. Tricia Hemann shot 93-84, Bancroft sophomore Paige Peters posted scores of 89-88 while Jazmine Taylor produced rounds of 89-88. Wayne State’s next meet is Monday and Tuesday, March 22-23 at the Midwest Intercollegiate Invitational in Warrensburg, Missouri.