Wayne State women's golf finishes sixth at SMSU Spring Invite

The Wayne State College women’s golf team set a single day school record with a team score of 339 and moved up one spot to finish sixth at the season opening SMSU Spring Invite that wrapped up Tuesday afternoon at Wigwam Golf Course in Litchfield Park, Arizona. 

 

Competing for the first time in eight years, the youthful Wildcat squad (four freshmen and one sophomore) shot a new school record 339 in just its second day of competition to edge the previous school mark of 340 set in 2010 at Prairie Green Golf Course in Sioux Falls and in 2007 at Pioneers Golf Course in Lincoln.  Westminster of Utah won the two-day tournament with a 612 (308-304), 18 shots ahead of second place Colorado Mesa at 630 (324-306).  Western New Mexico was third at 642 followed by Chadron State (654) and Nebraska-Kearney (657) in the top five.  Wayne State was sixth with round of 344 and 339 for a two-day total of 683, one shot better than Fort Lewis College at 684 (343-341), while South Dakota School of Mines finished eighth at 702.  The top finisher for the Wildcats was Sophie Jansa, a freshman from Sioux Falls (SD) O’Gorman HS, who tied for 14th overall out of 53 players with a 163 shooting rounds of 83 and 80.  Abby Kurmel, a freshman from Okemos, Michigan, was next at 171 (84-87) to tie for 30th overall.  Three other Wildcat players each tied for 37th overall with two day totals of 177.  Tricia Hemann shot 93-84, Bancroft sophomore Paige Peters posted scores of 89-88 while Jazmine Taylor produced rounds of 89-88.  Wayne State’s next meet is Monday and Tuesday, March 22-23 at the Midwest Intercollegiate Invitational in Warrensburg, Missouri.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, March 10, 2021

The Miami Heat said last night that Meyers Leonard will be away from the team indefinitely, sharply criticizing his use of an anti-Semitic slur while playing a video game that was being livestreamed.  Leonard apologized and said he did not know what the word he used meant at that time.  In h…

Wayne State splits baseball doubleheader with Newman

Wayne State splits baseball doubleheader with Newman

The wind was blowing out to left field at McCarthy Field in Wichita, Kansas Tuesday afternoon and the final stats proved it as Wayne State split a non-conference college baseball doubleheader at Newman University. 

Wayne State women's golf finishes sixth at SMSU Spring Invite

Wayne State women's golf finishes sixth at SMSU Spring Invite

The Wayne State College women’s golf team set a single day school record with a team score of 339 and moved up one spot to finish sixth at the season opening SMSU Spring Invite that wrapped up Tuesday afternoon at Wigwam Golf Course in Litchfield Park, Arizona. 

UNO women's basketball drops Summit League Championship Game

UNO women's basketball drops Summit League Championship Game

Hannah Sjerven scored 20 points with nine rebounds and three steals as second-seeded South Dakota earned its third straight NCAA Tournament bid with a 66-43 rout of eighth-seeded Nebraska-Omaha in the Summit League Championship Game in Sioux Falls. 