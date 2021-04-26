Wayne State women's golf finishes ninth at NSIC Tournament

Competing in its first conference women’s golf championship in eight years since bringing back the program, Wayne State College finished ninth at the 2021 Northern Sun Conference Women’s Golf Championship played at Dacotah Ridge Golf Course in Morton, Minnesota.  Teams battled rainy, chilly conditions in the 40’s Sunday as Wayne State closed the three-day tournament with a round of 369, closing the 54-hole event with a team score of 1062.

 

Augustana edged Sioux Falls by five shots (955-960) to capture the team title.  Minnesota State took third at 983 with Concordia-St. Paul (997) and Winona State (1017) closing out the top five teams.  Wayne State was just seven shots from eighth place Bemidji State (1055) and 14 shots from seventh place Minot State in the three-day tournament.  Freshman Abbey Kurmel was Wayne State’s top finisher, tied for 17th in a field of 63 players, shooting 249 with rounds of 83, 81 and 85.  Millard North freshman Jazmine Taylor was next in a tie for 28th at 256 (873-80-93).  Freshman Tricia Hemann came in 44th place at 275 (89-93-93) while sophomore Paige Peters closed out Wayne State’s scoring in 49th place at 282 (96-88-98).

 

Final Results 2021 NSIC Women’s Golf Tournament

Dacotah Ridge Golf Club – Morton, Minnesota

  1. Augustana                    296-329-330      955
  2. Sioux Falls                    310-320-330      960
  3. Minnesota State                        323-319-341      983
  4. Concordia-St. Paul        324-328-345      997
  5. Winona State                334-333-350      1017
  6. Southwest Minn. State   330-349-358      1037
  7. Minot State                   348-342-358      1048
  8. Bemidji State                 338-345-372      1055
  9. 9.     Wayne State                 351-342-369      1062
  10. University of Mary         369-373-380      1122
  11. Minnesota Crookston    374-378-393      1145
  12. MSU Moorhead             369-388-399      1156
  13. Upper Iowa                   No Team Score

