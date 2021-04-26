Wayne State women's golf finishes ninth at NSIC Tournament

Competing in its first conference women’s golf championship in eight years since bringing back the program, Wayne State College finished ninth at the 2021 Northern Sun Conference Women’s Golf Championship played at Dacotah Ridge Golf Course in Morton, Minnesota. Teams battled rainy, chilly conditions in the 40’s Sunday as Wayne State closed the three-day tournament with a round of 369, closing the 54-hole event with a team score of 1062.
Augustana edged Sioux Falls by five shots (955-960) to capture the team title. Minnesota State took third at 983 with Concordia-St. Paul (997) and Winona State (1017) closing out the top five teams. Wayne State was just seven shots from eighth place Bemidji State (1055) and 14 shots from seventh place Minot State in the three-day tournament. Freshman Abbey Kurmel was Wayne State’s top finisher, tied for 17th in a field of 63 players, shooting 249 with rounds of 83, 81 and 85. Millard North freshman Jazmine Taylor was next in a tie for 28th at 256 (873-80-93). Freshman Tricia Hemann came in 44th place at 275 (89-93-93) while sophomore Paige Peters closed out Wayne State’s scoring in 49th place at 282 (96-88-98).
Final Results 2021 NSIC Women’s Golf Tournament
Dacotah Ridge Golf Club – Morton, Minnesota
- Augustana 296-329-330 955
- Sioux Falls 310-320-330 960
- Minnesota State 323-319-341 983
- Concordia-St. Paul 324-328-345 997
- Winona State 334-333-350 1017
- Southwest Minn. State 330-349-358 1037
- Minot State 348-342-358 1048
- Bemidji State 338-345-372 1055
- 9. Wayne State 351-342-369 1062
- University of Mary 369-373-380 1122
- Minnesota Crookston 374-378-393 1145
- MSU Moorhead 369-388-399 1156
- Upper Iowa No Team Score