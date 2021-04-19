Wayne State women's golf finishes ninth at Augustana Spring Invite

Freshman Jazmine Taylor matched the school record with an opening round 78 helping Wayne State to a ninth place finish at the Augustana Spring Women’s Golf Invitational played Saturday and Sunday at Elmwood Golf Course in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. 

The Wildcats shot rounds of 328 and 346 for a two-day total of 674 to finish ninth overall in the 13-team field.  Sioux Falls edged host Augustana by one stroke, 612-613, to win the team title.  Freshman Abbey Kurmel was the top Wildcat finisher, tied for 20th overall, shooting a 163 with rounds of 82 and 81.

Tags

In other news

Wayne State baseball endures road loss at Sioux Falls

Wayne State baseball endures road loss at Sioux Falls

The University of Sioux Falls edged Wayne State College 4-3 Sunday afternoon in the series finale of a three-game Northern Sun Conference baseball series played at Sioux Falls Stadium.  With the one run loss, WSC drops to 2-6 in one run games this season and is now 10-14 overall and 9-11 in …

Minot State sweeps Wayne State in softball twin bill

Minot State sweeps Wayne State in softball twin bill

Minot State notched a Northern Sun Conference softball sweep over Wayne State College 8-1 and 13-3 Sunday afternoon in Minot, North Dakota at the Air-Supported Dome.  The host Beavers improve to 14-14 and 7-7 in the NSIC while the Wildcats fall to 4-24 and 1-15 in league games.

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, April 19, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, April 19, 2021

Tottenham has fired Jose Mourinho after only 17 months in charge and just as he was preparing to coach the club in the League Cup final.  Mourinho was hired in November 2019 to replace Mauricio Pochettino.  The Argentine has unexpectedly led the London club to the Champions League final befo…

Northeast Hawks baseball sweeps doubleheader from Iowa Lakes CC

Northeast Hawks baseball sweeps doubleheader from Iowa Lakes CC

The Northeast Community College baseball team took care of Iowa Lakes Community College on Sunday, thanks to a solid-pitching performance from Preston Tenney (Parker, Colo.) in Game 1 and timely hitting in Game 2. The Hawks (23-17, 17-9 ICCAC) swept the doubleheader, 9-0 and 6-2 at Veterans …