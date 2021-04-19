Wayne State women's golf finishes ninth at Augustana Spring Invite

Freshman Jazmine Taylor matched the school record with an opening round 78 helping Wayne State to a ninth place finish at the Augustana Spring Women’s Golf Invitational played Saturday and Sunday at Elmwood Golf Course in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The Wildcats shot rounds of 328 and 346 for a two-day total of 674 to finish ninth overall in the 13-team field. Sioux Falls edged host Augustana by one stroke, 612-613, to win the team title. Freshman Abbey Kurmel was the top Wildcat finisher, tied for 20th overall, shooting a 163 with rounds of 82 and 81.