Wayne State women's golf finishes fourth at Wildcat Classic

The Wayne State women’s golf team placed fourth with a two-day score of 665 at the Wildcat Classic that concluded today in windy, cold conditions at the Wayne Country Club, after enjoying near perfect conditions on Sunday where the Wildcats set a new school record shooting a 323, the Wildcats sand all other teams in the tournament braved windy, chilly conditions at the Wayne Country Club where the feels like temperature to start the round was in the upper 30’s. 

Nebraska-Kearney edged Augustana 624-632 for the team title.  Wayne State was ten shots back in fourth at 665.  The individual medalist for the meet was Faviola Gonzalez of Nebraska-Kearney with a six-over par 150 after shooting rounds of 70 and 80.  She won by five shots.  The top finishers for the Wildcats were freshman Abbey Kurmel and sophomore Paige Peters, who both tied for eleventh overall at 163.  Kurmel posted scores of 79 and 84 while Peters shot 78 and 85.

