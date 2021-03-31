Wayne State women's golf finishes 17th at Missouri Western State Invitational

The Wayne State women’s golf team battled windy conditions Monday and Tuesday at the two-day Missouri Western State/Holiday Inn Invitational played at St. Joseph Country Club in St. Joseph, Missouri.  

The Wildcats shot team scores of 366 and 352 for a two-day total of 718 to finish 17th in the event.  Central Oklahoma captured the team title at 637 followed by Northeastern State of Oklahoma in second at 648 and Southwestern Oklahoma State third with a 654.  Millard North freshman Jazmine Taylor was the top Wayne State finisher after shooting rounds of 88 and 82 for 170, tied for 37th overall out of a field of 93 players.  Sioux Falls freshman Sophie Jansa followed with scores of 89 and 92 for a 181.  Other Wildcat finishers included Paige Peters with a 184 (94-90), Tricia Hemann shot 185 (95-90) and Abbey Kurmel came in with a 186 after shooting 96 and 90.  The next meet for the Wildcats will be Tuesday and Wednesday, April 6 and 7 at the Newman Invitational in Newton, Kansas.

Norfolk High soccer squads split with Grand Island

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, March 30, 2021

WJAG Morning Sports - Monday, March 29, 2021

