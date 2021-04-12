Wayne State women's golf currently in fourth place at own Wildcat Golf Classic

Sophomore Paige Peters tied the individual school record with a 78 while the Wayne State women’s golf team shot a new school record round for the fourth time this season on the opening day of the Wildcat Women’s Golf Classic played on a gorgeous Sunday afternoon at the Wayne Country Club.  WSC shot a 323, one shot better than the previous school mark of 324 set Wednesday at the Newman Invite, and is sitting fourth place after the opening round.

 

Nebraska-Kearney sits atop the team standings after one round with a 298 followed by Augustana in second at 305 and Concordia-St. Paul third with 319.  Wayne State fired a 323, three shots ahead of fifth place Concordia Nebraska at 326.  Bemidji State (339), York College (342) and Mount Marty (356) closed out the team standings.  Peters, a sophomore from Bancroft, tied the individual school record with a 78 on the opening round.  She joins Abbey Kurmel, who shot a 78 Wednesday at the Newman Invite, and Dawn Garrett’s 78 shot in 1993.  Abbey Kurmel fired a 79 Sunday followed by Jazmine Taylor at 81 and Tricia Hemann 85.  The second and final day of the 2021 Wildcat Classic will be played Monday at the Wayne Country Club with a shotgun start set for 10 a.m

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, April 12, 2021

Hideki Matsuyama has become the first Japanese male to win a major championship.  Matsuyama has captured the Masters by closing with a 1-over 73, good enough for a one-stroke win over Will Zalatoris.  A five-time winner on the PGA Tour, Matsuyama took control of the tournament with a brillia…

Wayne State softball splits doubleheader with Concordia St. Paul

Freshman second baseman Jenna Etmans drove home Ashley Hernandez in the bottom of the ninth inning with the game-winning run, giving Wayne State a thrilling 7-6 extra inning win over Concordia-St. Paul in the first game of a Northern Sun Conference softball doubleheader Sunday at the Pete Ch…

Wayne State baseball tops Minnesota Duluth in Sunday tilt

Junior outfielder Andrew Hanson went 2 for 3 with a homer, three runs scored and four stolen bases while sophomore starter Ryan Obrecht fired seven strong innings to lead the Wayne State College baseball team in a 4-2 Northern Sun Conference victory Sunday morning at Wade Stadium in Duluth, …

Norfolk High baseball drops two contests at Grand Island triangular

The Norfolk High baseball team endured two losses yesterday at the Grand Island triangular.  They fell to the host team 10-9 in 11 innings and then lost to Kearney 4-0.  The Panthers are now 3-10 on the season.  The Norfolk JV split their contests, losing to Grand Island 10-9 and then beatin…