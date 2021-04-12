Wayne State women's golf currently in fourth place at own Wildcat Golf Classic

Sophomore Paige Peters tied the individual school record with a 78 while the Wayne State women’s golf team shot a new school record round for the fourth time this season on the opening day of the Wildcat Women’s Golf Classic played on a gorgeous Sunday afternoon at the Wayne Country Club. WSC shot a 323, one shot better than the previous school mark of 324 set Wednesday at the Newman Invite, and is sitting fourth place after the opening round.
Nebraska-Kearney sits atop the team standings after one round with a 298 followed by Augustana in second at 305 and Concordia-St. Paul third with 319. Wayne State fired a 323, three shots ahead of fifth place Concordia Nebraska at 326. Bemidji State (339), York College (342) and Mount Marty (356) closed out the team standings. Peters, a sophomore from Bancroft, tied the individual school record with a 78 on the opening round. She joins Abbey Kurmel, who shot a 78 Wednesday at the Newman Invite, and Dawn Garrett’s 78 shot in 1993. Abbey Kurmel fired a 79 Sunday followed by Jazmine Taylor at 81 and Tricia Hemann 85. The second and final day of the 2021 Wildcat Classic will be played Monday at the Wayne Country Club with a shotgun start set for 10 a.m