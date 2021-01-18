Wayne State women's basketball fall to Minnesota State

Minnesota State’s bench outscored Wayne State 49-18 as the Mavericks topped Wayne State 84-71 Sunday afternoon in Northern Sun Conference South Division women’s basketball at the Taylor Center in Mankato, Minnesota. The host Mavericks are now 3-3 and 2-2 in the NSIC South while WSC is 2-4 and 1-3 in divisional play.
The Wildcats held an 18-12 first quarter lead following a Josey Ryan 3-pointer with 3:02 to play in the quarter.
But Minnesota State scored the final 11 points of the opening period to take a 23-18 lead.
Wayne State would trail the rest of the way.
The Mavericks built several double digit leads in the second quarter and was in front 42-31 with 2:41 left in the first half.
Wildcat senior guard Halley Busse then scored eight straight points to cut the MSU lead to three at 42-39.
That’s as close as WSC would get to the Mavericks as MSU closed the first half with a 50-42 lead.
Wayne State struggled shooting the ball in the third quarter, making just 5 of 18 shots (27%) as the Mavericks took their biggest lead of the contest at 66-50 with 1:04 to go in the quarter before finishing with a 66-55 lead.
MSU continued to hold a double digit lead for most of the fourth quarter.
WSC closed within eight at 74-66 on a 3-pointer from Busse with 5:49 to play, but the Mavericks scored the next seven points for an 81-66 lead before closing with the 84-71 victory.
Busse and Ryan each scored 13 points for Wayne State while Kylie Hammer, Autumn Mlinar and Brittany Bongartz added 10 apiece.
After shooting 60 percent the previous day against the Mavericks, WSC made just 28 of 72 shots for 38.9 percent. The ‘Cats were 6 for 22 behind the arc and 9 of 15 at the free throw line.
Maddy Olson and Mikayla Nachazel had 17 points apiece for Minnesota State. Rachel Shumski (12) and Tayla Stuttley (10) also reached double figures for the Mavericks.
MSU was 32-70 from the field for 45.7 percent including 6 for 19 from the 3-point line. The Mavericks made 14-16 free throws.
WSC held a slim 44-42 edge in rebounding over MSU with Hammer and Mlinar leading WSC on the boards with seven each.
WSC had 18 turnovers in the game to 14 on MSU with the Mavericks holding a 20-10 edge in points off turnovers.
The Wildcats will be on the road again next weekend for NSIC South Division games at Upper Iowa Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. in Fayette, Iowa.