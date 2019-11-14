Wayne State women's soccer season comes to end

Top-seeded Concordia-St. Paul scored two early goals to defeat Wayne State College 2-0 Wednesday afternoon in the opening round of the NSIC Women’s Soccer Tournament in St. Paul, Minnesota.
The Golden Bears advance to the semi-finals Saturday with a 16-1-2 record while WSC ends the year at 6-9-4 after qualifying for the NSIC Tournament for the first time since 2006.
The first score of the contest came at the 15:21 mark when Concordia-St. Paul’s Leah Johnson found the back of the net with an assist from Hannah Pavek for a 1-0 Golden Bear lead.
Just over five minutes later, the Golden Bears scored again as Nikki Anderson scored with assists from Leah Johnson and Hannah Pedersen for a 2-0 CSP advantage.
The host Golden Bears ended the first half with a 13-3 advantage in shots over the Wildcats.
The second half was a stalemate between the two clubs with CSP recording one more shot than WSC 4-3. The ‘Cats had a 3-1 edge in corner kicks but could not score as the contest ended with a 2-0 Concordia-St. Paul win.
Concordia-St. Paul finished with a 17-6 edge in shots and 10-3 in shots on goal. The Golden Bears had one more corner kick than WSC 5-4.
Junior forward Rylie Wehner recorded three of Wayne State’s six shots with two on goal. Madison Kemp had the remaining shot on goal while Abby Sutton was also credited with one shot.
Senior goalkeeper Rachel Grisham recorded eight saves in the contest while allowing two goals.
Wayne State ends the season with a 6-9-4 record.