Wayne State women's basketball whips Peru State

Junior forward Erin Norling scored a game-high 20 points to lead Wayne State College in a 86-49 non-conference women’s basketball victory Wednesday evening over Peru State College.
It was the 46th straight home non-conference win for the Wildcats dating back to November, 2008, moving WSC to 2-1 on the year while the game was an exhibition contest for the 1-2 Bobcats.
Wayne State raced to a 26-10 first quarter lead and outscored the Bobcats 28-6 in the second quarter to lead 54-16 at intermission.
All 15 players saw action for the Wildcats with reserves dominating play in the second half as Wayne State finished with an 86-49 win.
Norling led Wayne State with 20 points. Sophomore reserve guard Kylie Hammer followed with 13 points while junior center Brittany Bongartz scored 11 to go with nine rebounds. Freshman reserve guard Lauren Zacharias also hit double figures with 10 points for the Wildcats.
WSC made 32 of 59 shots in the game for 54.2 percent, including 5 for 11 behind the arc. The ‘Cats were 17-26 at the charity stripe (65.4%).
For Peru State, Claire Cudney poured in 12 points and grabbed eight boards.
Peru State was 14-65 from the field for 21.5 percent and 6-15 from 3-point range. The Bobcats made 15-24 at the free throw line for 62.5 percent.
WSC out-rebounded the Bobcats 45-30 thanks to nine boards from Bongartz and seven by Kassidy Pingel. Norling and Bongartz each had three blocked shots while Josey Ryan, Zacharias and Pingel each had three assists.
Wayne State returns to action on Thursday, November 21 with a road game at South Dakota School of Mines.