Wayne State volleyball upsets Concordia St. Paul

#13 Wayne State College forced 24 attack errors and improved to 6-3 against teams ranked in the AVCA Division II Top 25 Tuesday evening as the Wildcats notched a non-conference volleyball sweep at #6 Concordia-St. Paul by scores of 25-22, 25-19 and 25-23. The Wildcats are now 23-5 overall while the Golden Bears fall to 20-7.
The Wildcats never trailed in the first set, but held off the Golden Bears for a 25-22 win. WSC built early leads of 14-7 and 21-15, but CSP closed within two at 23-21 and 24-22 before a kill from Tarrin Beller clinched the opening set. Freshman Kelsie Cada impressed in the first set with five kills for the ‘Cats followed by Beller with four and two blocks.
The second set saw the Wildcats lead from start to finish again. WSC opened with an 11-5 and was in front 16-6, but Concordia-St. Paul came back and closed within two at 21-19 to force a Wildcat timeout. Wayne State closed the set scoring the final four points on a CSP service error, a kill from Cada and two Golden Bear attack errors that included a block by Maddie Knobbe and Jaci Brahmer.
Cada had three kills while Brahmer added two kills and four blocks in the set. WSC forced 11 Concordia-St. Paul attack errors (four blocks), holding the Golden Eagles to a .024 attack percentage.
The host Golden Bears led for most of the third set until the Wildcats rallied late to complete the sweep with a 25-23 third set win.
CSP took an early 6-2 lead to force Wayne State’s first timeout. The Golden Bears still led 10-6 and 15-12 before Wayne State rallied and took their first lead of the set at 18-17. With the score tied at 18-18, the Wildcats used a Cada kill and forced two Golden Bear errors to take a 21-18 lead and WSC went on to finish with a 25-23 set win.
Wayne State finished the match with a .219 attack percentage on 41 kills, 13 errors and 128 attacks. CSP hit just .144 with 43 kills, 24 errors and 132 attempts. CSP held a slight 65-62 edge in digs while WSC had a 9-6 advantage in blocks. The Golden Bears recorded three service aces and seven errors with WSC posting two aces and five serving errors.
Cada paced Wayne State with her fifth double-double of the year, 11 kills and 16 digs. Tarrin Beller added 10 kills with Brahmer and Alyssa Ballenger finishing with seven each. Brahmer led WSC in blocks with six followed by Maddie Knobbe with four.
Senior libero Haley Kauth had 12 digs with Maddie Duffy adding 11. Redshirt freshman setter Rachel Walker also had a double-double, handing out 34 set assists with 11 digs.
Wayne State will close out the regular season at home this weekend, entertaining MSU Moorhead Friday night at 6 p.m. and #7 Northern State Saturday in a 4 p.m. contest.