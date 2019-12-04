Wayne State volleyball's Beller receives honors

Wayne State College senior middle hitter Tarrin Beller was named to a pair of All-Central Region Volleyball Teams announced Wednesday morning.
She was named to the AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) All-Central Region First Team and voted to the D2CCA (Division II Conference Commissioners Association) All-Central Region Volleyball Team as voted on by sports information directors in the Central Region. Beller received First Team honors and now advances to the All-American ballot. She is the first Wildcat player since Alyssa Frauendorfer in 2015 (AVCA) to be named All-Region and the first Wildcat to collect CCA (formerly Daktronics) All-Region honors since Jennifer Hefner and Leigh Connot in 2010. Beller, a 6-0 senior middle hitter from Humphrey (Humphrey HS), was the top blocker in the NSIC the last two seasons. She earned First Team All-NSIC honors this season after leading Wayne State in kills and blocks, averaging 2.90 kills and 1.24 blocks per set. Beller ranks first in the NSIC in blocks per set and is sixth in hitting percentage (.344) and was named NSIC Player of the Week twice this season. Beller recorded at least two blocks in all but one match this season for the Wildcats. She had 13 matches with 10 or more kills, highlighted by a career-best 18 at Augustana October 31. Beller was named Most Valuable Player of the Shark II Invitational in Florida in early September after averaging 3.08 kills and 1.75 blocks per set while posting a .532 hitting percentage helping WSC to a 4-0 record. Wayne State College finished the 2019 season at 24-7 overall and fifth place in the NSIC with a 14-6 league mark. The Wildcats are ranked 13th in the final regular season AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll.