Wayne State volleyball receive honors

The Wayne State College volleyball team has received the United State Marine Corps (USMC) and American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award announced by the association office in Lexington, Kentucky for the 2019-20 season. 

The Wildcats continue the longest active streak in NCAA Division II for receiving the honor, 18 consecutive years, while the WSC beach volleyball team was one of 41 programs to receive the award in its first season of play.  Both fall and beach volleyball teams at Wayne State recorded impressive team cumulative grade point averages of 3.80.  Wayne State is also tied for second amongst all NCAA Division II schools for the most AVCA Team Academic Awards with 18 total.  Along with its 3.80 team grade point average, the Wildcat volleyball team had four seniors earn the NSIC/Myles Brand All-Academic With Distinction Award with eleven players named to the NSIC Fall All-Academic Team. 

