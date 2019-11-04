Wayne State volleyball ranked 13th in NCAA Division II

The Wayne State volleyball team is ranked 13th in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll. 

The Wildcats, 19-5 on the season and tied for fifth in the NSIC with a 10-5 league mark, went 1-1 last week losing 3-2 at Augustana followed by a 3-0 home win Saturday vs. Sioux Falls.  Wayne State will play three road matches this week, starting Tuesday night at Southwest Minnesota State at 6 p.m.  The ‘Cats also travel to Minot State Friday at 6 p.m. and the University of Mary Saturday for an 11 a.m. contest.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, November 4, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, November 4, 2019

The Baltimore Ravens have ended the New England Patriots' bid for a perfect regular season, leaving the San Francisco 49ers as the NFL's only unbeaten team.  Lamar Jackson ran for 61 yards and two touchdowns and was 17 of 23 passing for 163 yards and a score as the Ravens shredded the Patrio…