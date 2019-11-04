Wayne State volleyball ranked 13th in NCAA Division II

The Wayne State volleyball team is ranked 13th in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll.
The Wildcats, 19-5 on the season and tied for fifth in the NSIC with a 10-5 league mark, went 1-1 last week losing 3-2 at Augustana followed by a 3-0 home win Saturday vs. Sioux Falls. Wayne State will play three road matches this week, starting Tuesday night at Southwest Minnesota State at 6 p.m. The ‘Cats also travel to Minot State Friday at 6 p.m. and the University of Mary Saturday for an 11 a.m. contest.