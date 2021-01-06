Wayne State volleyball ranked 13th in AVCA Spring Preseason Top 20 Coaches Poll

TheWayne State volleyball team is listed 13th in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Spring Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll.
The Wildcats finished the 2019 season with a 24-7 record and number 13 national ranking in the final regular season poll in December, 2019. The 2020 volleyball season was cancelled due to COVID-19. There will be no NCAA Division II tournament this season with schools and conferences playing an abbreviated schedule in the spring, 2021. Wayne State is one of eight schools from the NSIC to be listed in the spring preseason coaches’ poll.