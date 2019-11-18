Wayne State volleyball moves up one spot to twelfth in AVCA Division II Coaches Poll

The Wayne State volleyball team moved up one spot to twelfth in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll.
The 24-6 Wildcats went 2-1 in matches last week to close out the regular season. They won 3-0 at Concordia-St. Paul last Tuesday and 3-0 at home over MSU Moorhead last Friday followed by a 3-1 home setback last Saturday to Northern State. Wayne State will face St. Cloud State on Friday at 5:00 in the first round of the NSIC Volleyball Tournament in Sioux Falls.