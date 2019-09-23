Wayne State volleyball moves up in AVCA Division II rankings

The Wayne State College volleyball team received a two spot promotion to 17th in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released Monday afternoon. 

The 9-1 Wildcats collected 360 points in voting conducted by various Division II coaches across the nation.  WSC went 1-1 last week, winning 3-0 at MSU Moorhead followed by a 3-0 loss to #8 Northern State.  The Wildcats host three matches this week, starting Tuesday night with a 6 p.m. non-conference matchup vs. Augustana on Pack the House/Black Out Night in Rice Auditorium.  WSC also hosts Minot State Friday at 6 p.m. and the University of Mary Saturday in a 1 p.m. contest.

AVCA Division II Coaches Top 25 Poll – Week #3 Poll: September 23, 2019

                                                                                2019   Previous

Rank School (First-Place Votes)         Points    Record   Rank

1.   Cal State San Bernardino (40)   1143         9-0        1

2.   Western Washington (5)              1102       10-0       2

3.   Nebraska-Kearney                       1010       11-0       T6

4.   Minnesota Duluth (1)                    978        9-1         4

5.   Washburn                                        913        9-1         3

6.   Lewis (Ill.)                                       898        10-1        5

7.   Concordia-St. Paul                       885        8-2         T6

8.   Northern State                               849        9-1         8

9.   Southwest Minnesota State         788        8-2         9

10. Tarleton State                                 657        7-3         11

11. Northwest Missouri State             644        9-1         15

12. Regis (Colo.)                                  503        8-2         18

13. Rockhurst                                       477        9-3         17

14. Central Missouri                            461        6-4         12

15. St. Cloud State                              453        10-0        22

16. Ferris State                                     421        7-3         10

17. Wayne State (Neb.)                     360        9-1         19

18. Hillsdale                                         336        9-2         14

19. Sioux Falls                                      316        10-0        24

20. Texas A&M – Commerce            256        7-3         20

21. Wheeling                                        236        9-3         21

22. Tampa                                            152        5-5         13

23. Upper Iowa                                     135        8-2         25

24. Wingate                                          117        10-0        25

25. Barry                                                  93         6-4         16

25. Colorado School of Mines             93         8-2         NR

