Wayne State volleyball moves up in AVCA Division II rankings

The Wayne State College volleyball team received a two spot promotion to 17th in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released Monday afternoon.
The 9-1 Wildcats collected 360 points in voting conducted by various Division II coaches across the nation. WSC went 1-1 last week, winning 3-0 at MSU Moorhead followed by a 3-0 loss to #8 Northern State. The Wildcats host three matches this week, starting Tuesday night with a 6 p.m. non-conference matchup vs. Augustana on Pack the House/Black Out Night in Rice Auditorium. WSC also hosts Minot State Friday at 6 p.m. and the University of Mary Saturday in a 1 p.m. contest.
AVCA Division II Coaches Top 25 Poll – Week #3 Poll: September 23, 2019
2019 Previous
Rank School (First-Place Votes) Points Record Rank
1. Cal State San Bernardino (40) 1143 9-0 1
2. Western Washington (5) 1102 10-0 2
3. Nebraska-Kearney 1010 11-0 T6
4. Minnesota Duluth (1) 978 9-1 4
5. Washburn 913 9-1 3
6. Lewis (Ill.) 898 10-1 5
7. Concordia-St. Paul 885 8-2 T6
8. Northern State 849 9-1 8
9. Southwest Minnesota State 788 8-2 9
10. Tarleton State 657 7-3 11
11. Northwest Missouri State 644 9-1 15
12. Regis (Colo.) 503 8-2 18
13. Rockhurst 477 9-3 17
14. Central Missouri 461 6-4 12
15. St. Cloud State 453 10-0 22
16. Ferris State 421 7-3 10
17. Wayne State (Neb.) 360 9-1 19
18. Hillsdale 336 9-2 14
19. Sioux Falls 316 10-0 24
20. Texas A&M – Commerce 256 7-3 20
21. Wheeling 236 9-3 21
22. Tampa 152 5-5 13
23. Upper Iowa 135 8-2 25
24. Wingate 117 10-0 25
25. Barry 93 6-4 16
25. Colorado School of Mines 93 8-2 NR