Wayne State volleyball moves up from 22nd to 19th in AVCA Division II Poll; Beller honored

The Wayne State volleyball team has moved up from 22nd to 19th in the AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll. 

The 8-0 Wildcats won all four matches last weekend in sweeps at the Shark II Invitational in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, topping Belmont Abbey College, Grand Valley State, Florida Tech and Southern New Hampshire.  Wayne State opens Northern Sun Conference play on the road this weekend visiting MSU Moorhead Friday at 6:00 and Northern State Saturday at 2:00.  Also, senior middle hitter Tarrin Beller was named the NSIC Defensive Player of the Week today.

