Wayne State volleyball announces 2021 recruiting class

Wayne State College head volleyball coach Scott Kneifl announced today that four student-athletes have signed national letters of intent to attend Wayne State College and play volleyball for the Wildcats in the 2021 season.
The list includes Jazlin De Haan from Orange City, Iowa, Gabrielle Gergen of Janesville, Iowa, Kalli Kroeker of Roca, Nebraska and Taylor Wilshire from Sioux City, Iowa. “We are very excited about our 2021 class,” commented Coach Kneifl. “Four players in four different positions, that will all make our gym better from day one. They are great in the gym, classroom and community and we can’t wait to get them here!” Jazlin De Haan, a 6’0” outside hitter from MOC-Floyd Valley High School in Iowa, is a four-year starter in volleyball and basketball for the Dutchmen. This season, De Haan recorded a team-high 376 kills (4.6 per set) to go with 312 digs and 30 service aces leading her team to a 24-5 record and #6 ranking in Iowa Class 3A. Last season as a junior, she was Third Team All-State and was a Second Team All-State selection as a sophomore. De Haan received First Team All-Siouxland Conference and All-District honors as a sophomore and junior and ended her career with 1,421 kills and 1,063 digs. On the basketball court, De Haan was an All-Siouxland Conference First Team selection as a sophomore and junior. “Jazlin is a dynamic outside hitter that can score points from many areas on the floor,” stated Coach Kneifl. “She has a big arm and has proven that she can terminate at a high level. We are excited to see what great things Jazlin can do at the net at WSC.” Gabrielle Gergen is a 5’8” setter from Janesville High School in Iowa. In volleyball, Gergen was a three-year starter and four-year letter winner. This season, Gergen had 817 set assists with 198 digs and a team-high 37 service aces leading her team to a 28-5 record, a #1 regular season ranking and the Iowa Class 1A state tournament. She was voted Iowa North Star Conference Player of the Year to go with First Team All-State, All-District and All-Conference honors. Gergen collected First Team All-State accolades as a junior and was Second Team All-State as a sophomore, closing her career with 2,483 set assists, 642 digs and 169 service aces. She is also a two-year starter and three-year letter winner in basketball and was Second Team All-Conference as a junior. “Gabby is a very experienced setter who has played at a very high level,” said Kneifl. “She is quick to the ball and has a knack for putting her hitters in one-on-one situations. She will add depth to the setter position immediately.” Kalli Kroeker is a 6’0” middle blocker from Norris High School where she was a four-year starter and four-year letter winner in volleyball and a three-year starter in basketball. This season, Kroeker recorded 266 kills while posting a .360 hitting percentage along with 240 digs and 39 service aces, helping her team to a 29-5 record and Class B runner-up finish. She was named to the Class B All-State tournament team and All-Eastern Midland Conference First-Team this season. Last year as a junior, Kroeker was Class B Second Team All-State. On the basketball court, Kroeker was Class B All-State honorable mention and Second Team All-Conference as a junior. “Kalli is an explosive attacker at the net while having unusual touch and feel for a player in that position,” remarked Kneifl. “She is an extremely hard worker who constantly makes her teammates around her better. She will be in the hunt for playing time early in her career.” Taylor Wilshire is a 5’6” libero/defensive specialist from Dakota Valley High School in South Dakota. She is four year starter in volleyball and a two year starter in softball. This season Wilshire is averaging 5.8 digs per set while leading her team to a 15-5 record and a berth in next weekend’s Class A State Volleyball Tournament. Wilshire has helped Dakota Valley to #1 rankings in South Dakota Class A the last two seasons and a state runner-up finish as a junior. She was All-Region and All-Dakota 12 Conference First Team as a junior and a Second Team All-Conference selection as a sophomore. “Taylor is a solid ball control player that finds a way to make plays defensively” stated Coach Kneifl. “She has been really well coached in both high school and in club and has a big upside.” Wayne State College finished the 2019 season at 24-7 overall and fifth place in the NSIC with a 14-6 league mark. The Wildcats were ranked 13th in the final regular season AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll. Wayne State’s 2020 fall season was cancelled due to COVID-19.