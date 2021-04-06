Wayne State track & field athlete honored

For the second straight week, Wayne State College junior thrower Mckenzie Scheil has been selected the NSIC Women’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week following her performance Saturday at the UNK Central Nebraska Challenge.
Scheil, a graduate of Fillmore Central HS, won the hammer throw and took second place in the shot put with an NCAA provisional qualifying mark. Her winning effort in the hammer throw was 189’ 2” and she followed that with a heave of 48’ 1 1/2” in the shot put that was second and an NCAA provisional mark that currently ranks fifth-best in NCAA Division II. Scheil also has the second-best mark of the young outdoor season in the hammer throw at 194’ 9”. Wayne State will compete on Friday and Saturday at the South Dakota Challenge in Vermillion.