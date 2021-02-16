Wayne State track & field athlete honored

After recording the top mark in NCAA Division II in the weight throw over the weekend at the Ichabod Invitational in Topeka, Kansas, Wayne State junior thrower Mckenzie Scheil was announced yesterday as the Northern Sun Conference Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week.
The Fillmore Central graduate won the weight throw Saturday with an NCAA automatic qualifying mark of 65’ 2 ¼”, which is now the top mark in NCAA Division II this season. Scheil also recorded a sixth place finish Saturday in the shot put with a top throw of 42’ 11 ¾”. Wayne State is at the South Dakota State Last Chance Invite next Saturday in Brookings, South Dakota.