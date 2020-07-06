Wayne State track & field adds assistant coach

Carly Fehringer has been named Wayne State assistant track and field/throws coach for the track and field teams. 

She replaces Brett Suckstorf, who resigned last month after serving as throws coach for the last ten seasons to take a job in the private sector.  Fehringer returns to Wayne State after coaching the last two years at Western Colorado University.  She was a standout thrower for the Wildcats from 2011-2014.  Fehringer was a four-time All-American and seven-time national qualifier (3rd – 2014 Hammer Throw, 2nd 2014 Weight Throw, 2nd, 2013 Hammer Throw, and 3rd 2013 Weight Throw).  She was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Indoor Field Athlete of the Year and Wayne State College Female Athlete of the Year in 2014.

