Wayne State student athletes receive honors

Wayne State College placed 40 student-athletes on the 2020 Northern Sun Conference Winter All-Academic Teams announced Thursday morning by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota.  For the second year, the NSIC highlights the All-Academic Team members with a 3.60 grade point average or higher with the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence Award and 23 of the 40 All-Academic selections from Wayne State College had a 3.60 GPA or higher.  To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, a student-athlete must have a 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher, while NSIC All-Academic Team members must have a 3.20 cumulative GPA or higher.  Additionally, the student-athlete must be a member of the varsity traveling team, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at her/his institution (true freshmen, redshirt freshmen and ineligible athletic transfers are not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at that institution.  The WSC men’s indoor track and field team had 15 selections followed by women’s indoor track and field with 13. Women’s basketball accounted for nine honorees with men’s basketball having three selections.

The following is a listing of Wayne State student-athletes named to the 2020 NSIC Winter All-Academic Teams:

 

*All-Academic Team of Excellence members

 

Men’s Basketball (3/0):                    

Ben Dentlinger                     Jr.            New London, Iowa

Jordan Janssen                   So.          Lincoln, Neb.

Nate Thayer                          So.          Springfield, Neb.

Women’s Basketball (9/5):

Taylor Wangerin                  Sr.           Apple Valley, Minn.

Brittany Bongartz *               Jr.            Ramsey, Minn.

Halley Busse *                      Jr.            Winthrop, Minn.

Erin Norling *                        Jr.            Loretto, Minn.

Selena Shady                       Jr.            Esko, Minn.

Haley Vesey *                       Jr.            Indianola, Iowa

Kylie Hammer *                    So.          Wayne, Neb.

Amelia Ivester                      So.          Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Autumn Mlinar                      So.          Maple Grove, Minn.

Men’s Indoor Track & Field (15/9):                                               

Jayle Hinkle                          Sr.           Ericson, Neb.

Dylan Kaup *                         Sr.           Neligh, Neb.

Dylan Kessler *                     Sr.           Apache Junction, Ariz.

Nathan Pearson *                Sr.           Aurelia, Iowa

Ben Allen                              Jr.            Ainsworth, Neb.

Preston Davis                       Jr.            Mondamin, Iowa

Brock Hegarty *                    Jr.            Fremont, Neb.

Nathan Hiemer *                  Jr.            Columbus, Neb.

Bryce Holcomb *                  Jr.            Lincoln, Neb.

Cade Kalkowski                   Jr.            Niobrara, Neb.

Kyle Lowe                             Jr.            Sibley, Iowa

Bailey Peckham *                Jr.            Benkelman, Neb.

Aaron English *                    So.          Omaha, Neb.

Jakob Kemper *                   So.          Eagle, Neb.

Justin Rohloff                       So.          Fremont, Neb.

Women’s Indoor Track & Field (13/9):                                                        

Kim Johnson *                      Sr.           Avoca, Neb.

Molly McCartney                  Jr.            Nelson, Neb.

Sophia Noecker                   Jr.            Hartington, Neb.

Sarah Stang *                       Jr.            Herman, Neb.

Kenzie Sullivan *                  Jr.            Laurens, Iowa

Alison Dykman                     So.          Fremont, Neb.

Marin Jetensky *                  So.          Tekamah, Neb.

Mikayla Marvin                     So.          O’Neill, Neb.

Amanda Mote *                    So.          Trenton, Neb.

Jordyn Pester *                     So.          Charter Oak, Iowa

Allie Rosener *                     So.          Newcastle, Neb.

Kori Siebert *                        So.          Benedict, Neb.

Andrea Torres *                    So.          Wayne, Neb.

 

