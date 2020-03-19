Wayne State student athletes receive honors

Wayne State College placed 40 student-athletes on the 2020 Northern Sun Conference Winter All-Academic Teams announced Thursday morning by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota. For the second year, the NSIC highlights the All-Academic Team members with a 3.60 grade point average or higher with the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence Award and 23 of the 40 All-Academic selections from Wayne State College had a 3.60 GPA or higher. To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, a student-athlete must have a 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher, while NSIC All-Academic Team members must have a 3.20 cumulative GPA or higher. Additionally, the student-athlete must be a member of the varsity traveling team, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at her/his institution (true freshmen, redshirt freshmen and ineligible athletic transfers are not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at that institution. The WSC men’s indoor track and field team had 15 selections followed by women’s indoor track and field with 13. Women’s basketball accounted for nine honorees with men’s basketball having three selections.
The following is a listing of Wayne State student-athletes named to the 2020 NSIC Winter All-Academic Teams:
*All-Academic Team of Excellence members
Men’s Basketball (3/0):
Ben Dentlinger Jr. New London, Iowa
Jordan Janssen So. Lincoln, Neb.
Nate Thayer So. Springfield, Neb.
Women’s Basketball (9/5):
Taylor Wangerin Sr. Apple Valley, Minn.
Brittany Bongartz * Jr. Ramsey, Minn.
Halley Busse * Jr. Winthrop, Minn.
Erin Norling * Jr. Loretto, Minn.
Selena Shady Jr. Esko, Minn.
Haley Vesey * Jr. Indianola, Iowa
Kylie Hammer * So. Wayne, Neb.
Amelia Ivester So. Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Autumn Mlinar So. Maple Grove, Minn.
Men’s Indoor Track & Field (15/9):
Jayle Hinkle Sr. Ericson, Neb.
Dylan Kaup * Sr. Neligh, Neb.
Dylan Kessler * Sr. Apache Junction, Ariz.
Nathan Pearson * Sr. Aurelia, Iowa
Ben Allen Jr. Ainsworth, Neb.
Preston Davis Jr. Mondamin, Iowa
Brock Hegarty * Jr. Fremont, Neb.
Nathan Hiemer * Jr. Columbus, Neb.
Bryce Holcomb * Jr. Lincoln, Neb.
Cade Kalkowski Jr. Niobrara, Neb.
Kyle Lowe Jr. Sibley, Iowa
Bailey Peckham * Jr. Benkelman, Neb.
Aaron English * So. Omaha, Neb.
Jakob Kemper * So. Eagle, Neb.
Justin Rohloff So. Fremont, Neb.
Women’s Indoor Track & Field (13/9):
Kim Johnson * Sr. Avoca, Neb.
Molly McCartney Jr. Nelson, Neb.
Sophia Noecker Jr. Hartington, Neb.
Sarah Stang * Jr. Herman, Neb.
Kenzie Sullivan * Jr. Laurens, Iowa
Alison Dykman So. Fremont, Neb.
Marin Jetensky * So. Tekamah, Neb.
Mikayla Marvin So. O’Neill, Neb.
Amanda Mote * So. Trenton, Neb.
Jordyn Pester * So. Charter Oak, Iowa
Allie Rosener * So. Newcastle, Neb.
Kori Siebert * So. Benedict, Neb.
Andrea Torres * So. Wayne, Neb.