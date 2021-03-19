Wayne State student-athletes honored

44 student-athletes from Wayne State College were named to the 2021 Northern Sun Conference Winter All-Academic Teams announced Thursday morning by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota.  For the third year, the NSIC highlights the All-Academic Team members with a 3.60 grade point average or higher with the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence Award and 30 of the 44 All-Academic selections from Wayne State College had a 3.60 GPA or higher.

To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, a student-athlete must have a 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher, while NSIC All-Academic Team members must have a 3.20 cumulative GPA or higher.  Additionally, the student-athlete must be a member of the varsity traveling team, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at her/his institution (true freshmen, redshirt freshmen and ineligible athletic transfers are not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at that institution.  The WSC women’s indoor track and field team had 18 selections followed by men’s indoor track and field with 12. Women’s basketball had 10 selections with men’s basketball collecting four honorees.  The following is a listing of Wayne State student-athletes named to the 2021 NSIC Winter All-Academic Teams:

 

*All-Academic Team of Excellence members

 

Men’s Basketball (4/1):                    

Ben Dentlinger                     Sr.           New London, Iowa

Jordan Janssen                   Jr.            Lincoln, Neb.

Henry Penner *                     Jr.            Aurora, Neb.

Nate Thayer                          Jr.            Springfield, Neb.

 

Women’s Basketball (10/6):

Brittany Bongartz *               Sr.           Ramsey, Minn.

Halley Busse *                      Sr.           Winthrop, Minn.

Erin Norling *                        Sr.           Loretto, Minn.

Selena Shady                       Sr.           Esko, Minn.

Kylie Hammer *                    Jr.            Wayne, Neb.

Amelia Ivester                      Jr.            Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Autumn Mlinar                      Jr.            Maple Grove, Minn.

Ashely Gustavson                So.          North Mankato, Minn.

Kassidy Pingel *                   So.          Aurelia, Iowa

Josey Ryan *                        So.          LaVista, Neb.

 

Men’s Indoor Track & Field (12/8):                                               

Ben Allen                              Sr.           Ainsworth, Neb.

Preston Davis *                    Sr.           Mondamin, Iowa

Brock Hegarty *                    Sr.           Fremont, Neb.

Nathan Hiemer *                  Sr.           Columbus, Neb.

Bryce Holcomb *                  Sr.           Lincoln, Neb.

Cade Kalkowski                   Sr.           Niobrara, Neb.

Bailey Peckham *                Sr.           Benkelman, Neb.

Justin Rohloff                       Sr.           Fremont, Neb.

Aaron English *                    Jr.            Omaha, Neb.

Jakob Kemper *                   Jr.            Eagle, Neb.

Michael Kueny                     So.          Alta, Iowa

Will McGonigal *                  So.          Hailey, Idaho

 

 

Women’s Indoor Track & Field (18/15):                                                      

Kim Johnson *                      Gr.           Avoca, Neb.

Molly McCartney *               Sr.           Nelson, Neb.

Sophia Noecker                   Sr.           Hartington, Neb.

Sarah Stang *                       Sr.           Herman, Neb.

Kenzie Sullivan *                  Sr.           Laurens, Iowa

Alison Dykman *                  Jr.            Fremont, Neb.

Nicole Heeren *                    Jr.            Allison, Iowa

Marin Jetensky *                  Jr.            Tekamah, Neb.

Amanda Mote *                    Jr.            Trenton, Neb.

Jordyn Pester *                     Jr.            Charter Oak, Iowa

Allie Rosener *                     Jr.            Newcastle, Neb.

Kori Siebert *                        Jr.            Benedict, Neb.

Carly Sutherland                  Jr.            Pierce, Neb.

Andrea Torres *                    Jr.            Wayne, Neb.

Jadin Wagner *                     Jr.            Lawton, Iowa

Sarah Cotton                        So.          Ida Grove, Iowa

Kendra Paasch *                  So.          Scribner, Neb.

Moriah Troeman *                So.          Curacao

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, March 19, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, March 19, 2021

Jaime Jaquez dropped in 27 points and UCLA concluded last night's First Four play in the NCAA men's basketball tournament by downing Michigan State, 86-80 in overtime.  John Walker III scored a season-high 19 points and Texas Southern came back from a 30-20 halftime deficit to beat Mount St.…

Wayne State student-athletes honored

Wayne State student-athletes honored

44 student-athletes from Wayne State College were named to the 2021 Northern Sun Conference Winter All-Academic Teams announced Thursday morning by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota.  For the third year, the NSIC highlights the All-Academic Team members with a 3.60 grade point avera…