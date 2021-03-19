Wayne State student-athletes honored

44 student-athletes from Wayne State College were named to the 2021 Northern Sun Conference Winter All-Academic Teams announced Thursday morning by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota. For the third year, the NSIC highlights the All-Academic Team members with a 3.60 grade point average or higher with the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence Award and 30 of the 44 All-Academic selections from Wayne State College had a 3.60 GPA or higher.
To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, a student-athlete must have a 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher, while NSIC All-Academic Team members must have a 3.20 cumulative GPA or higher. Additionally, the student-athlete must be a member of the varsity traveling team, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at her/his institution (true freshmen, redshirt freshmen and ineligible athletic transfers are not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at that institution. The WSC women’s indoor track and field team had 18 selections followed by men’s indoor track and field with 12. Women’s basketball had 10 selections with men’s basketball collecting four honorees. The following is a listing of Wayne State student-athletes named to the 2021 NSIC Winter All-Academic Teams:
*All-Academic Team of Excellence members
Men’s Basketball (4/1):
Ben Dentlinger Sr. New London, Iowa
Jordan Janssen Jr. Lincoln, Neb.
Henry Penner * Jr. Aurora, Neb.
Nate Thayer Jr. Springfield, Neb.
Women’s Basketball (10/6):
Brittany Bongartz * Sr. Ramsey, Minn.
Halley Busse * Sr. Winthrop, Minn.
Erin Norling * Sr. Loretto, Minn.
Selena Shady Sr. Esko, Minn.
Kylie Hammer * Jr. Wayne, Neb.
Amelia Ivester Jr. Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Autumn Mlinar Jr. Maple Grove, Minn.
Ashely Gustavson So. North Mankato, Minn.
Kassidy Pingel * So. Aurelia, Iowa
Josey Ryan * So. LaVista, Neb.
Men’s Indoor Track & Field (12/8):
Ben Allen Sr. Ainsworth, Neb.
Preston Davis * Sr. Mondamin, Iowa
Brock Hegarty * Sr. Fremont, Neb.
Nathan Hiemer * Sr. Columbus, Neb.
Bryce Holcomb * Sr. Lincoln, Neb.
Cade Kalkowski Sr. Niobrara, Neb.
Bailey Peckham * Sr. Benkelman, Neb.
Justin Rohloff Sr. Fremont, Neb.
Aaron English * Jr. Omaha, Neb.
Jakob Kemper * Jr. Eagle, Neb.
Michael Kueny So. Alta, Iowa
Will McGonigal * So. Hailey, Idaho
Women’s Indoor Track & Field (18/15):
Kim Johnson * Gr. Avoca, Neb.
Molly McCartney * Sr. Nelson, Neb.
Sophia Noecker Sr. Hartington, Neb.
Sarah Stang * Sr. Herman, Neb.
Kenzie Sullivan * Sr. Laurens, Iowa
Alison Dykman * Jr. Fremont, Neb.
Nicole Heeren * Jr. Allison, Iowa
Marin Jetensky * Jr. Tekamah, Neb.
Amanda Mote * Jr. Trenton, Neb.
Jordyn Pester * Jr. Charter Oak, Iowa
Allie Rosener * Jr. Newcastle, Neb.
Kori Siebert * Jr. Benedict, Neb.
Carly Sutherland Jr. Pierce, Neb.
Andrea Torres * Jr. Wayne, Neb.
Jadin Wagner * Jr. Lawton, Iowa
Sarah Cotton So. Ida Grove, Iowa
Kendra Paasch * So. Scribner, Neb.
Moriah Troeman * So. Curacao