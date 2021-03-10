Wayne State splits baseball doubleheader with Newman

The wind was blowing out to left field at McCarthy Field in Wichita, Kansas Tuesday afternoon and the final stats proved it as Wayne State split a non-conference college baseball doubleheader at Newman University.
The Wildcats bashed six homers and 22 hits in the opener for a 22-10 win while the host Jets turned the tables in the second game with five home runs and a 15-2 win to salvage a split. WSC is now 1-2 while Newman is 1-4. The opener saw the Wildcats take advantage of the wind blowing out at McCarthy Field, smashing six home runs while connecting for 22 hits, to outscore the host Jets 22-10. WSC erupted for eight runs in the second inning on five hits to take an early 8-1 lead. Key hits in the inning were a three-run homer by Alex Logelin, a two-run blast by Bryce Bisenius and a two-run single from Brenden Madsen. Newman stormed back in the bottom of the third and evened the score at 8-8, but WSC took control of the game with three runs in the fourth and fifth innings to take the lead for good. Andrew Hanson and Bisenius led off the fourth inning with back-to-back home runs to highlight the inning. In the fifth, CJ Neumann produced an RBI double while Logelin also doubled. The Wildcats capped the offensive outburst with four runs in the seventh and eighth innings. Peyton Barnes had a two-run double with Noah Roberts adding an RBI double in the seventh while the eighth inning saw Eric Standish connect for a two-run homer while Hanson added a solo blast for his second homer of the game. Wayne State had 22 hits in the win. Bisenius was 3 for 5 with two homers, three RBI and three runs scored. Logelin ended 3 for 6 with a homer, double and three RBI while Neumann finished 3 for 6 with three doubles and three RBI. Hanson was 2 for 5 with two homers and three runs scored while Connor Fiene and Madsen each added two hits. Reliever Trenton Frerichs, one of four Wildcat pitchers, earned the win in relief. He worked 2 2/3 innings and allowed four hits and two runs with three strikeouts and two walks. Sophomore Ryan Obrecht started the game while Aaron Ras and Keean Allen saw action in relief. The second game saw Newman third baseman Mitchell Austin turn into a one-man wrecking crew with two homers and seven RBI in the first two innings, leading the Jets to the one-sided win to earn a split. Newman held a 3-0 lead after one inning, but WSC got on the board with two runs in the top of the second that saw Connor Fiene deliver a two-run single that scored Neumann (single) and Barnes (error) to make the score 3-2. The host Jets scored six runs in the second on three homers, including a grand slam from Austin, to take an 9-2 lead and scored four more runs in the fourth for a commanding 13-2 Newman advantage. Newman closed out the scoring with two runs in the fifth for the 15-2 win in seven innings. Wayne State was limited to just five hits in the second contest by five different Wildcats. Bisenius had the only extra base hit with a double while Fiene had a two-run single. Roberts, Hanson and Neumann each had singles. Senior starter Hunter Wienhoff (0-1) suffered the pitching loss. Brody Sintek, Josh Yelick and Andrew Staebell each worked in relief for the Wildcats. The next action for the Wildcats will be Saturday, March 20th when Wayne State opens Northern Sun Conference play hosting Northern State in a doubleheader at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex in Wayne starting at 1:30 p.m.