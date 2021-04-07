Wayne State softball swept in doubleheader by Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning to rally for an 8-6 win in the opener and followed with a 4-0 lead after two innings in the second game to complete a Northern Sun Conference softball sweep over Wayne State with a 5-2 win at the Pete Chapman Softball Complex in Wayne. USF is now 11-11 and 5-3 in the NSIC while the Wildcats drop to 3-17 and 0-8 in the league.
In the opener, WSC opened the scoring with an RBI single from Kortney Buresh that scored Riley Holmberg (single) for a 1-0 lead after three innings. USF came up with four unearned runs in the fourth to take a 4-1 lead, but WSC responded with two runs in the bottom of the fourth to trim the Cougar advantage to 4-3. Holmberg’s two-run single to left field brought home Kamryn Sparks (walk) and Jenna Etmans (single). The ‘Cats took a 6-4 lead in the bottom of the fifth with three runs thanks to a two-run single by Michaela Smith and an RBI single by Tornberg. But the Cougars struck for another four-run inning, coming up with three hits and taking advantage of one Wildcat error to bring home four runs giving Sioux Falls an 8-6 win. WSC outhit USF in the game 11-7 thanks to Buresh going 4 for 4 at the plate with an RBI and run scored. Sparks was 2 for 3 with two runs scored while Holmberg finished 2 for 3 with two RBI. Sloan Cooksey worked five innings in the game, allowing just four hits and four runs (all unearned) with four strikeouts. Maddie Moser pitched two innings of relief and was tagged with the loss. The second game saw the Cougars score three runs in the first and another in the second to take an early 4-0 lead and USF went on to post a 5-2 win. Wayne State scored both runs in the fourth inning as Kim Vidlak singled and scored on an Ashley Hernandez two-run homer to left center field. Both teams had five hits in the game, led by the homer from Hernandez. Holmberg doubled while Vidlak, Etmans and Sparks each singled. Freshman starter Callie Carraher started the contest and suffered the loss. Moser and Cooksey each worked three innings of relief. The Wildcats will be at home again this weekend hosting Minnesota State Saturday and Concordia-St. Paul Sunday with noon starts both days at the Pete Chapman Softball Complex.