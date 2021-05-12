Wayne State softball player honored

Wayne State junior Kim Vidlak was named to the NSIC All-Conference Softball Second Team announced by the league office this afternoon in Burnsville, Minnesota. 

 

Vidlak, a shortstop from Bennington (Millard North HS), led the Wildcats in most offensive categories this season finishing with a team-best .395 batting average.  She was the only Wildcat to appear in all 38 games and led WSC in hits (51), runs scored (25), doubles (8), triples (2) and at bats (129) while ranking second in RBI (20) and stolen bases (6-8).  Vidlak ended the season on a six-game hitting streak for the Wildcats and had 14 multi-hit games.  Her top games included 4 for 4 with a triple and three RBI vs. University of Mary (4/17/21), 4 for 4 with two runs scored vs. Pittsburg State (2/28/21) and 2 for 3 with a grand slam and four RBI in a 6-4 win over Northern State on April 24th.  Wayne State ended the 2021 season with records of 7-31 overall and 4-22 in the NSIC. 

