Wayne State softball picked 16th in NSIC Preseason Coaches Poll

The Wayne State softball team was picked 16th in the NSIC Preseason Coaches Poll.
Junior third baseman Ashley Hernandez and sophomore pitcher Makenna Adkison were selected as Wildcat Players to Watch in the NSIC this season. The Wildcats returns four starters in the field along with two starting pitchers from last year’s team that was 15-32 overall and placed 15th in the NSIC with a 6-24 league mark. Augustana, the defending NCAA Division II National Champion, was listed as the team to beat in the NSIC this season receiving 223 points and 13 first place votes.