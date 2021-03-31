Wayne State softball endure doubleheader sweep to Augustana

#3 Augustana posted 6-0 and 8-0 shutouts over Wayne State College in the Northern Sun Conference softball openers for both teams Tuesday afternoon at the Pete Chapman Softball Complex in Wayne. 

 

The Wildcats fall to 3-11 and 0-2 in league play while the visiting Vikings improved to 14-2 and 2-0 in the NSIC.  The opener saw the Vikings hold the Wildcats to just two hits, recording a 6-0 win.  Augustana scored single runs in the first and second innings, then produced a three run fifth with one more in the sixth inning to close out their scoring.  Wayne State’s two hits in the game were both singles – Ashley Hernandez in the fourth inning and Riley Holmberg in the sixth.  Sophomore starter Sloan Cooksey suffered the loss allowing two runs on four hits.  Senior reliever Maddie Moser worked the final five innings and had five strikeouts while giving up four runs and four hits.  The second game saw the Vikings hold WSC to just two hits again and Augustana scored in four of the five innings to hand the Wildcats an 8-0 loss in five innings.  The Vikings accounted for single runs in the first and second innings for a 2-0 lead, then added two runs in the third and four runs in the fifth for an 8-0 win.  Kim Vidlak singled in the first and Madison Gomez had a single in the fourth inning for Wayne State’s two hits.  Cooksey pitched all five innings in the second game and suffered the loss.  Wayne State will be on the road this weekend, visiting Minnesota Duluth Friday at 1 p.m. and St. Cloud State Saturday in a noon doubleheader.

