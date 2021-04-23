Wayne State softball drops road doubleheader to Southwest Minnesota State

Southwest Minnesota State blanked Wayne State 3-0 and 8-0 in Northern Sun Conference softball Thursday afternoon in Marshall, Minnesota. The host Mustangs are now 20-12 and 11-7 in the league while WSC drops to 4-26 and 1-17.
The opener was a pitching duel with just six hits combined by the two teams. SMSU opened the scoring with two runs in the second and added one more run in the third inning. The Mustangs held a 4-2 advantage in hits over the Wildcats. Kortney Buresh had a leadoff single to open the game while Mary Krystofiak added a single in the fifth inning. Sophomore pitcher Hadley Chvatal suffered the pitching loss in two innings of work. Sophomore reliever Sloan Cooksey pitched four innings of relief, allowing one run on four hits with one strikeout and one walk. The second game saw the host Mustangs complete the sweep with an 8-0 win. SMSU scored three runs in the first and third innings followed by single runs in the fourth and sixth. WSC had six hits in the game, led by Riley Holmberg going 2 for 3. Buresh, Kim Vidlak, Jenna Etmans and Kamryn Sparks each singled. Senior Maddie Moser suffered the pitching loss, working four innings. Cooksey fired one inning of relief. Wayne State will host Northern State Saturday and MSU Moorhead Sunday in NSIC doubleheaders.