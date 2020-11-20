Wayne State softball adds recruits

Wayne State College head softball coach Shelli Manson announced today that four high school student athletes have signed national letters of intent to attend Wayne State College and play for the Wildcat softball program in the 2021-22 academic year.
They are Lauren Laudick of Phoenix, Arizona, Grace Lucka from Crown Point, Indiana, Hayley Murphy of Kasson, Minnesota and Allejandra Perea of Tracy, California. Lauren Laudick is a 5’ 7” outfielder from Sandra Day O’Connor High School in Phoenix, Arizona where she is a two-year starter and letter winner in softball. Laudick was an All-Academic First Team selection this season and played travel ball with the Arizona Hotshots Gold. “Lauren is a speedy outfielder with a great arm,” commented Coach Manson. “She gets a good read on the ball and has the ability to play all outfield positions. Lauren plays a high level of travel ball, facing some of the toughest competition in the nation. Her work ethic is unmatched and we are excited to see what Lauren can do in a Wildcat uniform.” Grace Lucka is a 5’ 5” pitcher from Crown Point High School in Indiana, starting two years in softball. The 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19 but Lucka helped the 2019 Crown Point team to a 29-5 record while winning the Class 4A sectional and regional titles. She excels in the classroom, earning three scholar athlete awards, and plays travel ball with the Chicago Batbusters. “Grace has great mound presence and command of an arsenal of pitches,” Coach Manson stated. “Her ability to spin and locate the ball will set her apart right away. She has a tremendous work ethic and determination in the circle and will continue to get better with our training and strength programs. Grace plays a very high level of travel ball which will ease her transition to the collegiate level.” Hayley Murphy, a 5’ 7” catcher/utility player from Kasson-Mantorville High School in Minnesota, started two years in softball and one in soccer. She was named All-Hiawatha Valley League in the 2019 season and was the team leader in home runs for the Minnesota Bombers travel team in the summer. “Hayley is a versatile player who can play multiple positions at a high level,” said Coach Manson. “She is quick on the bases, has a strong arm and a powerful swing with the ability to hit to all fields. We searched a long time to find a catcher in this class to fit our program’s needs and we found that right fit with Hayley. She is a leader on the field and loud in the dugout and we can’t wait for her to bring her energy to Wayne, America.” Allejandra Perea is a 5’ 4” catcher/utility player from Tracy High School in California where she played softball and water polo. She was an Academic Honor Roll athlete in both sports and played travel ball with the LTG Travel Team from California. “Alle is a firecracker ball player who is willing to play any position on the field,” boasted Manson. “She has a great glove and a strong arm and has the ability to hit to all fields and with power. Alle is quick, smart base runner that will compete and give every game her all. She has tremendous potential and will only continue to get better under our training." Wayne State College is an NCAA Division II school located in Wayne, Nebraska and competes in the 16-team Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. The Wildcats were 10-13 in a shortened 2020 season due to COVID-19.