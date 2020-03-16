Wayne State's Obrecht named final 2020 Northern Sun Conference Baseball Pitcher of the Week

Sophomore pitcher Ryan Obrecht was named the final 2020 Northern Sun Conference Baseball Pitcher of the Week today following his performance last week in Florida. 

It's the second time in his career (4/29/19) that Obrecht received NSIC Pitcher of the Week honors.  The 6’4, sophomore right hander from Omaha, fired two-hit ball over five innings in last Wednesday's 8-0 win over Northern State in Auburndale, Florida.  Obrecht struck out five and walked just one batter while recording eight groundouts and three flyouts in the 21 batters faced.  He finished the season with a 2-0 record in five appearances with a 1.64 ERA in 12.2 innings pitched.  Wayne State was 8-7 on the season when the NSIC announced yesterday evening that 2020 spring activities were cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, March 16, 2020

The already-delayed professional sports seasons in North America could be on hiatus for significantly longer than first planned.  New recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last night seem to suggest that sports in this country could for all intents and purposes …

NJCAA suspends all spring competition until April 3rd

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – National Junior College Athletic Association President and CEO Christopher Parker announced on Friday that the NJCAA has made the decision to suspend all spring competition beginning March 14 through April 3 due to the impact of COVID-19.

College World Series among spring events axed by virus

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The cancellation of the NCAA basketball tournaments shook the nation. But more than two dozen other men's and women's championships won't be contested this winter and spring, either, and that doesn't include all the sports in Divisions II and III.

Hoiberg: I wouldn't have coached if it was risk to others

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Facing criticism for coaching his team when he was not feeling well Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg wrote in a social media post he would not have been on the bench if he knew his presence could expose others to illness.