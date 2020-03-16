Wayne State's Obrecht named final 2020 Northern Sun Conference Baseball Pitcher of the Week

Sophomore pitcher Ryan Obrecht was named the final 2020 Northern Sun Conference Baseball Pitcher of the Week today following his performance last week in Florida.
It's the second time in his career (4/29/19) that Obrecht received NSIC Pitcher of the Week honors. The 6’4, sophomore right hander from Omaha, fired two-hit ball over five innings in last Wednesday's 8-0 win over Northern State in Auburndale, Florida. Obrecht struck out five and walked just one batter while recording eight groundouts and three flyouts in the 21 batters faced. He finished the season with a 2-0 record in five appearances with a 1.64 ERA in 12.2 innings pitched. Wayne State was 8-7 on the season when the NSIC announced yesterday evening that 2020 spring activities were cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.