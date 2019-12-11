Wayne State's Beller receives honors

Wayne State College senior middle hitter Tarrin Beller has received two more post-season honors announced Tuesday and Wednesday.
She was named AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) Third Team All-American Tuesday and added D2CCA (Division II Conference Commissioners Association) All-America Honorable Mention honors Wednesday as voted on by CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America). Beller is the first Wildcat volleyball All-American since Alyssa Frauendorfer in 2015.
Beller, a 6-0 senior middle hitter from Humphrey (Humphrey HS), was the top blocker in the NSIC the last two seasons. She earned First Team All-NSIC, AVCA and D2CCA Central Region honors this season after leading Wayne State in kills and blocks, averaging 2.90 kills and 1.24 blocks per set. Beller ranks first in the NSIC in blocks per set and is sixth in hitting percentage (.344) and was named NSIC Player of the Week twice this season.
Beller recorded at least two blocks in all but one match this season for the Wildcats. She had 13 matches with 10 or more kills, highlighted by a career-best 18 at Augustana October 31. Beller was named Most Valuable Player of the Shark II Invitational in Florida in early September after averaging 3.08 kills and 1.75 blocks per set while posting a .532 hitting percentage helping WSC to a 4-0 record.
Wayne State College finished the 2019 season at 24-7 overall and fifth place in the NSIC with a 14-6 league mark. The Wildcats were ranked 13th in the final regular season AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll.