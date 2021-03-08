Wayne State men's basketball qualifies for NCAA Division II Tournament for the first time in 21 years

For the first time in 21 years and the third time ever, the Wayne State men's basketball team has qualified for the NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Tournament as they were announced last night as the four seed for the Central Regional that will be held in Aberdeen, South Dakota starting Saturday.
The Wildcats posted an 11-6 record this season and will play five seed 10-4 MSU Moorhead. Wayne State won the NSIC South Division regular season title. They won their first game in the NSIC Tournament over St. Cloud State 73-70 before not being able to compete in the NSIC Tournament semi-finals due to COVID 19 protocols. Wayne State also qualified for the NCAA Division II National Tournament in 1999, hosting the North Central Regional, while also making the post season the following season in 2000 advancing to the regional title game before falling to Metro State. 18-1 Northern State is the top seed in the Central Regional Tournament and will be the host school earning a first-round bye along with two seed 23-2 Northwest Missouri State. 19-6 Washburn is the three seed and will face six seed 14-10 Missouri Western while four seed 11-6 Wayne State battles five seed 10-4 MSU Moorhead. Game times will be announced today.