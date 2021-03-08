Wayne State men's basketball qualifies for NCAA Division II Tournament for the first time in 21 years

For the first time in 21 years and the third time ever, the Wayne State men's basketball team has qualified for the NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Tournament as they were announced last night as the four seed for the Central Regional that will be held in Aberdeen, South Dakota starting Saturday. 

The Wildcats posted an 11-6 record this season and will play five seed 10-4 MSU Moorhead.  Wayne State won the NSIC South Division regular season title.  They won their first game in the NSIC Tournament over St. Cloud State 73-70 before not being able to compete in the NSIC Tournament semi-finals due to COVID 19 protocols.  Wayne State also qualified for the NCAA Division II National Tournament in 1999, hosting the North Central Regional, while also making the post season the following season in 2000 advancing to the regional title game before falling to Metro State.  18-1 Northern State is the top seed in the Central Regional Tournament and will be the host school earning a first-round bye along with two seed 23-2 Northwest Missouri State.  19-6 Washburn is the three seed and will face six seed 14-10 Missouri Western while four seed 11-6 Wayne State battles five seed 10-4 MSU Moorhead.  Game times will be announced today.

Tags

In other news

Creighton men's basketball players honored

Creighton men's basketball players honored

For the first time since joining the BIG EAST in 2013, Creighton had three men's basketball players pick up All-Conference honors in the same season when the awards were announced yesterday. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, March 8, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, March 8, 2021

Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo was the NBA All-Star Game MVP after scoring 35 points to lead Team LeBron to a 170-150 win over Team Durant.  Damian Lillard finished with 32 points for Team LeBron, Stephen Curry had 28 and Jaylen Brown added 22.  Bradley Beal led Team Durant with 26 points…

Northeast Hawks volleyball swept at Kirkwood CC

Northeast Hawks volleyball swept at Kirkwood CC

Too many hitting errors proved costly for the Northeast Community College volleyball team on Sunday. The Hawks (3-13, 2-12 ICCAC) fell to No. 6 Kirkwood Community College, 25-19, 25-17 and 25-16 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. 