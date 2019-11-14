Wayne State men's basketball routs Nebraska Chrisian

Sophomore Jordan Janssen’s fourth double-double in six games – 25 points and 10 rebounds – powered Wayne State to a 80-54 win over Nebraska Christian College Wednesday night in a non-conference men’s basketball game played at Rice Auditorium in Wayne.
WSC is now 1-5 on the year while the game was an exhibition contest for 3-2 Nebraska Christian College.
The visiting Sentinels kept the game close early, trailing 17-12 eight minutes into the contest. WSC took their first double digit lead at 23-11 and still led 28-17 at the 7:25 mark when the Wildcats scored nine straight points for a 37-17 lead with 3:03 to play in the half.
Wayne State finished the first half with a 39-20 lead and scored the first nine points of the second half to go in front 48-20. The ‘Cats biggest lead of the night was 38 at 63-25 and WSC finished with the 80-54 win.
Janssen’s 25 points and 10 rebounds led five double digit scorers for the Wildcats. Nick Ferrarini and Nate Mohr each scored 11 points with Al’Tavius Jackson and Ben Dentlinger accounting for 10 apiece.
Wayne State made 30 of 56 shots in the game for 53.6 percent, including 6 for 17 behind the arc. From the free throw line, the Wildcats were 14-22 for 63.6 percent.
Jeff Butler paced Nebraska Christian College with 14 points followed by Uzi Felix and Jeremiah Coleman with nine each.
The Sentinels were 22 for 62 from the field for 35.5 percent, going 5-24 from the 3-point line and 5-8 (62.5%) at the free throw line.
WSC outrebounded NCC 39-34 with Janssen grabbing 10 boards for WSC while Felix and Jordan Makanjuola each hauled in seven caroms for the Sentinels.
Ferrarini handed out six assists and had four steals for WSC while Dentlinger was credited with two blocks.
Wayne State’s next game is Tuesday when the Wildcats host Concordia (Nebraska) in a 7 p.m. game in Rice Auditorium.