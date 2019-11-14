Wayne State men's basketball routs Nebraska Chrisian

Sophomore Jordan Janssen’s fourth double-double in six games – 25 points and 10 rebounds – powered Wayne State to a 80-54 win over Nebraska Christian College Wednesday night in a non-conference men’s basketball game played at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. 

     WSC is now 1-5 on the year while the game was an exhibition contest for 3-2 Nebraska Christian College.

            The visiting Sentinels kept the game close early, trailing 17-12 eight minutes into the contest.  WSC took their first double digit lead at 23-11 and still led 28-17 at the 7:25 mark when the Wildcats scored nine straight points for a 37-17 lead with 3:03 to play in the half. 

            Wayne State finished the first half with a 39-20 lead and scored the first nine points of the second half to go in front 48-20.  The ‘Cats biggest lead of the night was 38 at 63-25 and WSC finished with the 80-54 win.

            Janssen’s 25 points and 10 rebounds led five double digit scorers for the Wildcats.  Nick Ferrarini and Nate Mohr each scored 11 points with Al’Tavius Jackson and Ben Dentlinger accounting for 10 apiece.

            Wayne State made 30 of 56 shots in the game for 53.6 percent, including 6 for 17 behind the arc.  From the free throw line, the Wildcats were 14-22 for 63.6 percent.

            Jeff Butler paced Nebraska Christian College with 14 points followed by Uzi Felix and Jeremiah Coleman with nine each.

            The Sentinels were 22 for 62 from the field for 35.5 percent, going 5-24 from the 3-point line and 5-8 (62.5%) at the free throw line.

            WSC outrebounded NCC 39-34 with Janssen grabbing 10 boards for WSC while Felix and Jordan Makanjuola each hauled in seven caroms for the Sentinels.

            Ferrarini handed out six assists and had four steals for WSC while Dentlinger was credited with two blocks.

            Wayne State’s next game is Tuesday when the Wildcats host Concordia (Nebraska) in a 7 p.m. game in Rice Auditorium. 

Tags

In other news

Wayne State men's basketball routs Nebraska Chrisian

Wayne State men's basketball routs Nebraska Chrisian

Sophomore Jordan Janssen’s fourth double-double in six games – 25 points and 10 rebounds – powered Wayne State to a 80-54 win over Nebraska Christian College Wednesday night in a non-conference men’s basketball game played at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. 

Wayne State women's soccer season comes to end

Wayne State women's soccer season comes to end

Top-seeded Concordia-St. Paul scored two early goals to defeat Wayne State College 2-0 Wednesday afternoon in the opening round of the NSIC Women’s Soccer Tournament in St. Paul, Minnesota. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, November 14, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, November 14, 2019

James Harden delivered 47 points with seven assists, six rebounds, and three steals and Russell Westbrook added 17 points as the Houston Rockets claimed their fifth consecutive win, 102-93 against the LA Clippers.  Houston led just 90-88 until Harden hit two free throws and grabbed a rebound…

Wayne State volleyball upsets Concordia St. Paul

Wayne State volleyball upsets Concordia St. Paul

     #13 Wayne State College forced 24 attack errors and improved to 6-3 against teams ranked in the AVCA Division II Top 25 Tuesday evening as the Wildcats notched a non-conference volleyball sweep at #6 Concordia-St. Paul by scores of 25-22, 25-19 and 25-23.  The Wildcats are now 23-5 over…